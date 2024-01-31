Lily Hain Prepares to Drop Debut Album 'Fatal Flaws'

Indie singer/songwriter Lily Hain is set to release her highly-anticipated debut album Fatal Flaws on February 9th.

Through tales of the turbulence that early adolescence brings, she weaves lyrics with witty metaphors and conjures compositions fit for any contemporary alt-pop playlist. Hain's lyrics beg to be sung loud as she maintains a narrative as universal as it is sonically enchanting, tackling mental health, relationships with others, and her place in the world. Listeners of Olivia Rodrigo, Avril Lavigne, Billie Eilish, and Holly Humberstone will find themselves turning up the dial.

Born and raised in North Carolina, and now rooted in the NYC alt-pop scene, Hain has garnered a dedicated following through her soulful performances and authentic songwriting. Seamlessly navigating various genres and styles, she maintains her distinctive identity as a true lyricist. Her prior debut EP, a pop-influenced take on pandemic isolation called "Drifted," made waves in the industry.

Listeners flocked to previous singles, "Spicy," "Wrapped Up," "Internalize," and "OH GOD" which received notable praise from Notion, C-Heads, Wonderland Magazine, Clash, LOCK, and EARMILK, as well as airplay on BBC Radio 1.

"OH GOD" is an edgy, pop-tinged offering that combats the mundanity of everyday life, particularly inspired by cold winters and seasonal depression ("The shine on my shoes wore off,/ February made me lonely as hell"). A punchy bass and oscillating drum beats make way for an energetic chorus, as she laments being a victim of circumstance even in the city ("I think that I need a new brain"), eagerly awaiting spring, and some form of rebirth, in the bridge.

"Internalize", a grittier take on her earworm melodies, immediately pulls the listener in with its moody lyrics and grunge-y bass line. "I'm not a doormat,/ You know what?/ I'm the whole fing house," she speaks over the bridge's breakdown. She pulls apart the impact of everyday stress in "Wrapped Up," with chill synths, drum kits, and electric guitar solos for an added edge. The hook, "stuck in my damn mind," swirls around the listener, enveloping them. "Just Another Party" entices the audience to embrace those moments, "dancing by myself in my underwear," with a chorus evocative of classic Lavigne early-00s offerings.

Standout track "Ursula" was the first song Hain wrote for the album, as well as one of the first she ever wrote with her electric guitar, a departure into the alternative influence that reverberates throughout this body of work. With moody, minor chords, she speaks directly to the antagonist, the named villain - a personification of struggles with her own mental health.

"I knew when I brought it into the studio that I wanted the production to be somewhat stripped back until the chorus," she shares. "I wanted the chorus to kind of sound like a storm rolling in to aid in the portrayal of the tumultuous lyrics." "I had no choice,/ You stole my voice" she repeats, melancholic yet dreamy at the end of the track.

"Ursula" serves as a sort of thesis for Fatal Flaws, a confrontation of her "own worst enemy" ruminations in a concise, melodic package. The harmonies are stunning, the lyrics personal and poignant with a nod to her shared hair color with Ariel.

"Songwriting has always been a form of therapy for me and although releasing music, especially a project like this, can be daunting and vulnerable, it's always very empowering to share my truth and where I am in life," she reflects. "This album was incredibly cathartic for me to make and I hope that other people can find some peace and meaning in it too."