Lil Uzi Vert Releases Part Two of Second Studio Album LUV VS. THE WORLD 2

Today, Grammy-nominated, multi-platinum superstar Lil Uzi Vert drops deluxe version of critically acclaimed studio album Eternal Atake, which includes part two of the album, titled LUV vs. The World 2. The newly released part features appearances by Chief Keef, 21 Savage, Future, Young Thug, Gunna, Lil Durk, Young Nudy, Young Thug and NAV.

Listen to Eternal Atake (Deluxe), featuring LUV vs. The World 2, HERE via Atlantic Records.

Arriving two and a half years after his last album, Eternal Atake has garnered rave reviews from the likes of NME, Rolling Stone, Billboard and Pitchfork, who said, "Eternal Atake is Uzi's greatest album to date, a scope-defying hour-long epic that couldn't be made by anyone else." Following its first day of release, the album occupied every position within the top 20 on Spotify's US Top 50 chart, except three positions.

To tease the album, Uzi teamed up with acclaimed director Gibson Hazard to co-direct and release the 'Eternal Atake' trailer titled BabyPluto . The short film has pulled in over 3 million views since its release and praise from the likes of Vulture, who called it a "riveting trailer that amounts to more than the sum of its parts," and Billboard, who highlighted Uzi's "out-of-this-world directing skills."

Lil Uzi Vert flaunts a vision and fashion sense just as loud as his "futuristic trap" sound and dynamic voice. His critically acclaimed debut album, August 2017's LUV IS RAGE 2, quickly struck #1 on the Billboard 200, became RIAA certified gold in less than two months following its release and is now 2x platinum. One of the album's hit singles, "XO Tour Llif3," also went on to earn 7x platinum certification and recognition as the Song of the Summer at the 2017 Video Music Awards.

Uzi has garnered recognition for his work since, earning Grammy nominations for Best New Artist and Best Rap Performance at the 2018 Grammys, as well as winning Breakout Artist of the Year and Breakthrough Artist at the 2017 Billboard Touring Awards. Many of his features have also earned certifications, including Migos' RIAA 4X platinum certified and Grammy-nominated "Bad and Boujee," DJ Esco's platinum-certified "Too Much Sauce (feat. Future), Travis Scott's platinum-certified "Watch" and Playboi Carti's platinum-certified "Shoota."





