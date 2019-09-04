Life is Beautiful Music & Arts Festival Announces Fergusons Downtown Stage DJ Lineup

LIFE IS BEAUTIFUL Music & Arts Festival expands the festival experience with a premier DJ lineup at its Fergusons Downtown stage, featuring renowned West Coast DJ collectives We the Beat, Collective Zoo and Headliner Music Club (HMC). From Friday, Sept. 20 to Sunday, Sept. 22, Fergusons Downtown stage will feature eclectic styles of music, bringing an immersive sonic experience to the Downtown compound from 5 p.m. to midnight.

Beginning on Friday, Sept. 20, Santa Barbara and Las Vegas-based collective, We The Beat, will push the boundaries of music discovery and concert production with performances by indie dance duo Holy Ghost! and hip hop artist J.D.H.D. In addition, Friday will include high-energy sets by Crykit, aRod, and Yeisukee. The collective is recognized for bringing a new-wave take on the counterculture movement of the 50s Beat Generation and driving the exploration of the new and uncharted while blurring the lines between pop and underground culture

On day two of LIFE IS BEAUTIFUL, Collective Zoo's electronic dance music collective features veterans from across the country including UKNEW, FREAK ON, MASTERIA and MORELIA. The collective's expertise spans across the Electronic genre, delving into Deep House, Bass and more, while working with universally-acclaimed producers like Jauz, Alison Wonderland, Alesso, Tchami and more.

Headliner Music Club will close out Fergusons Downtown stage on Sunday, Sept. 22, marking their first-ever appearance at a festival. Headliner Music Club is a collective of award-winning DJs, including FAED, Goldie and Red Bull 3Style winners, who have held residencies in some of Las Vegas' biggest clubs. Featuring DJ Yazz, DJ NOVA, DJ Ease and Miles Medina, HMC is a group of Hip-Hop focused DJ's with a commitment to continue refining the technical elements of their craft while immersing themselves into each room they play with eclectic mixes. Their innate musical abilities have earned their members opportunities to perform alongside some of music's biggest names including Diplo, Jazzy Jeff, A-Trak and more.

LIFE IS BEAUTIFUL returns to the heart of Downtown Las Vegas for its seventh year, Friday, Sept. 20 through Sunday, Sept 22 with headliners Chance the Rapper, Black Keys, Post Malone, Billie Eilish, and Vampire Weekend. The iconic art, music and cultural movement spans more than 18 blocks and features remarkable art murals and installations, and an impressive culinary and mixology program. Other programming highlights include Fred Armisen, SNL's Chris Redd, House of Yes, Pod Save America, Desus & Mero, and Jonathan Van Ness.

Limited tickets for LIFE IS BEAUTIFUL are still available. General Admission tickets start at $315; VIP tickets are available starting at $665; VIP+ passes start at $1,295 and All-In passes begin at $2,750. For additional details on the lineup, festival announcements and ticketing information, please visit lifeisbeautiful.com.





