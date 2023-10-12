Leyla McCalla Shares Cover of Haitian Ballad 'Zanj' Feat. Alynda Segarra

Featuring fellow New Orleans artist Alynda Segarra of Hurray For The Riff Raff, listen to McCalla’s thoughtful rendition now.

By: Oct. 12, 2023

POPULAR

Interview: Reneé Rapp Wants to EGOT Photo 1 Interview: Reneé Rapp Wants to EGOT
Broadway Streaming Guide: October 2023 - Where to Watch THE GILDED AGE Season Two & More Photo 2 Broadway Streaming Guide: October 2023 - Where to Watch THE GILDED AGE Season Two & More
Interview: Eddie Redmayne Reflects on Why the London Cast Recording of CABARET Is Like One Photo 3 Interview: Eddie Redmayne Reflects on Why the London Cast Recording of CABARET Is Like One You've Never Heard
Music Review: Singer Sings A Sexy, Slinky, Slithery Single With Natalie Douglas' New Relea Photo 4 Natalie Douglas Fans Can TRUST Her New Single To Entertain

Leyla McCalla Shares Cover of Haitian Ballad 'Zanj' Feat. Alynda Segarra

Leyla McCalla is sharing the final track in a series of singles that reflect upon the struggle for freedom in our society today. Originally recorded by Haitian political protest singer and folk musician Manno Charlemagne, "Zanj” is originally sung in Haitian Kreyol.

““Zanj” always caught my ear and brought a lump to my throat,” McCalla explains. “The poetry of the Kreyol didn’t carry into English, and so we ended up rewriting the verses while trying our best to capture the spirit of the song.”

Featuring fellow New Orleans artist Alynda Segarra of Hurray For The Riff Raff, listen to McCalla’s thoughtful rendition below.

“Though Charlemagne has been likened to a version of Bob Dylan or Bob Marley of Haiti, to me, this doesn’t fully encapsulate the specificity of his experience - living through the extreme political repression of the Duvalier regime.,” McCalla continued, explaining Charlemagne’s importance and influence on her. “Undoubtedly, one of Haiti’s foremost poet laureates, his songs have connected me more deeply with the beauty and nuances of Haitian Creole as well as our collective humanity.”

Last month McCalla shared a cover of Kendrick Lamar’s “Crown”; she felt strongly compelled to record the song due to the power of its recurring refrain “you can’t please everybody.”  The song became a personal mantra as she navigated heartbreak, outrage, grief and hope.

McCalla is also the Artist-In-Residence at the University of Richmond and a research artist at the Amistad-Rivers Artist Research Residency in New Orleans. She will begin a run of European shows on November 2 that will reach France, Germany, Switzerland and more All upcoming dates are listed below.

TOUR DATES

10/12 - Princeton, NJ @ Princeton University (speaking engagement)
11/2 - Utrecht, Netherlands @ Cloud 9
11/3 - The Hague, Netherlands @ Crossing Border Festival
11/4 - Groningen, Netherlands @ Take Root
11/7 - Orleans, France @ Scene National d’Orleans
11/8 - Artigues-pres-bordeaux, France @ Le Cuvier de Feydeau
11/9 - Bouguenais, France @ Pianock’tail
11/10 - Sotteville-les-rouen, France @ Trianon Transatlantique
11/11 - Landsberg Am Lech, Germany @ Stadttheater Landsberg am Lech
11/12 - Zurich, Switzerland @ Moods
11/14 - Freiburg, Germany @ Jazzhaus Freiburg
12/14 - Lafayette, LA @ Acadiana Center for the Arts
12/15 - New Orleans, LA @ Toulouse Theatre
2/9 - 2/10/24 - Paris, FR @ Sons d’hiver
3/1/24 - Miami, FL @ Cayamo
3/21 - 3/24 – Knoxville, TN @ Big Ears Festival

Photo Credit: Laura E. Partain



RELATED STORIES - Music

1
Blue Man Group to Release Holiday EP Overjoy to the World Photo
Blue Man Group to Release Holiday EP 'Overjoy to the World'

Blue Man Group shared the first peek into the project with the rocking single + video, “Jingle Bones.” Composed and arranged by longtime Blue Man Group contributing director and music composer Jeff Turlik, the project not only satisfies longtime fans with the time-honored classics, but also pushes the boundaries of the collective’s creativity.

2
Maren Morris & Karina Argow to Release New Childrens Book Photo
Maren Morris & Karina Argow to Release New Children's Book

Morris and Argow were inspired by reading to Morris’ young son to create their first children’s picture book — one that is visually stunning with a story that both children and adults will find humorous and engaging. ADDIE ANT GOES ON AN ADVENTURE combines clever wordplay alongside themes of independence, friendship, and inclusivity.

3
Miss Grit Shares Remixes From Gilla Band & Aron Kobayashi Ritch Photo
Miss Grit Shares Remixes From Gilla Band & Aron Kobayashi Ritch

Gilla Band’s Alan Duggan-Borges has reworked the Korean language version of “Follow The Cyborg”, titled “사이보그를 따라와”, amplifying the album’s machine-like form, while NY-based producer, and composer Aron Kobayashi Ritch (Momma) highlights the emotional side of the album standout “Perfect Blue”.

4
Video: Watch Sofia Coppola & Priscilla Presley In A First Look At PRISCILLA Photo
Video: Watch Sofia Coppola & Priscilla Presley In A First Look At PRISCILLA

Step into the lavish world of PRISCILLA with a video from writer/director Sofia Coppola and executive producer Priscilla Presley, as they dive into the process of bringing Priscilla’s life story to the big screen. Starring Cailee Spaeny and Jacob Elordi, the film is based on Priscilla Presley’s bestselling memoir “Elvis and Me.”

From This Author - Michael Major

Michael Major is a Connecticut native and a graduate of Marist College.After starting out running social media for a theatre company, his love of pop culture led him to intern at TigerBeat Media. Afte... Michael Major">(read more about this author)

David Muir to Host ABC News Special on the War in Israel From Tel AvivDavid Muir to Host ABC News Special on the War in Israel From Tel Aviv
John Buffalo Shares 'Accidents' SongJohn Buffalo Shares 'Accidents' Song
I Ya Toyah to Release New Single 'Panic Room' This MonthI Ya Toyah to Release New Single 'Panic Room' This Month
Photo: Priscilla Block Performs at Opry Goes Pink Concert in Support of Breast Cancer AwarenessPhoto: Priscilla Block Performs at Opry Goes Pink Concert in Support of Breast Cancer Awareness

Videos

Watch Olivia Rodrigo Perform a Secret Show With New 'GUTS' Tracks Video
Watch Olivia Rodrigo Perform a Secret Show With New 'GUTS' Tracks
Watch a Preview of Maria Callas' Restored Paris 1958 Performance Video
Watch a Preview of Maria Callas' Restored Paris 1958 Performance
Watch Jennifer Hudson & Reneé Rapp Sing 'Dangerously in Love' Video
Watch Jennifer Hudson & Reneé Rapp Sing 'Dangerously in Love'
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket Central STAGE MAG
THE LION KING
SIX
Ticket Central STAGE MAG
CHICAGO
HARRY POTTER AND THE CURSED CHILD