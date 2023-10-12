Leyla McCalla Shares Cover of Haitian Ballad 'Zanj' Feat. Alynda Segarra

Leyla McCalla is sharing the final track in a series of singles that reflect upon the struggle for freedom in our society today. Originally recorded by Haitian political protest singer and folk musician Manno Charlemagne, "Zanj” is originally sung in Haitian Kreyol.

““Zanj” always caught my ear and brought a lump to my throat,” McCalla explains. “The poetry of the Kreyol didn’t carry into English, and so we ended up rewriting the verses while trying our best to capture the spirit of the song.”

Featuring fellow New Orleans artist Alynda Segarra of Hurray For The Riff Raff, listen to McCalla’s thoughtful rendition below.

“Though Charlemagne has been likened to a version of Bob Dylan or Bob Marley of Haiti, to me, this doesn’t fully encapsulate the specificity of his experience - living through the extreme political repression of the Duvalier regime.,” McCalla continued, explaining Charlemagne’s importance and influence on her. “Undoubtedly, one of Haiti’s foremost poet laureates, his songs have connected me more deeply with the beauty and nuances of Haitian Creole as well as our collective humanity.”

Last month McCalla shared a cover of Kendrick Lamar’s “Crown”; she felt strongly compelled to record the song due to the power of its recurring refrain “you can’t please everybody.” The song became a personal mantra as she navigated heartbreak, outrage, grief and hope.

McCalla is also the Artist-In-Residence at the University of Richmond and a research artist at the Amistad-Rivers Artist Research Residency in New Orleans. She will begin a run of European shows on November 2 that will reach France, Germany, Switzerland and more All upcoming dates are listed below.

TOUR DATES

10/12 - Princeton, NJ @ Princeton University (speaking engagement)

11/2 - Utrecht, Netherlands @ Cloud 9

11/3 - The Hague, Netherlands @ Crossing Border Festival

11/4 - Groningen, Netherlands @ Take Root

11/7 - Orleans, France @ Scene National d’Orleans

11/8 - Artigues-pres-bordeaux, France @ Le Cuvier de Feydeau

11/9 - Bouguenais, France @ Pianock’tail

11/10 - Sotteville-les-rouen, France @ Trianon Transatlantique

11/11 - Landsberg Am Lech, Germany @ Stadttheater Landsberg am Lech

11/12 - Zurich, Switzerland @ Moods

11/14 - Freiburg, Germany @ Jazzhaus Freiburg

12/14 - Lafayette, LA @ Acadiana Center for the Arts

12/15 - New Orleans, LA @ Toulouse Theatre

2/9 - 2/10/24 - Paris, FR @ Sons d’hiver

3/1/24 - Miami, FL @ Cayamo

3/21 - 3/24 – Knoxville, TN @ Big Ears Festival

Photo Credit: Laura E. Partain