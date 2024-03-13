Lexie Carroll Shares New Single 'Evelyn'

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



London-based singer-songwriter Lexie Carroll shares a delicate and desperately emotive offering in the form of 'Evelyn' via 7476.

This is Lexie's first single of the year, and was initially written as an innocent dedication to her adoration for the name, before evolving into a pleading anecdote to a fictitious loved one that's spiralling into a crisis after making a series of questionable decisions.

"I wrote Evelyn because I've always liked the name. The song sort of fell out without me thinking very much about what I was going on about." Lexie states, continuing to explain the depth of the track, "But when I think about it, the lyrics are about seeing someone going down a bit of a rocky path and trying to get them to come back."

You can catch Lexie live as she embarks on a string of shows supporting wholesome indie poppers Bears in Trees in April & May. Buy tickets here.

Nineteen year old singer-songwriter from London Lexie Carroll is emotionally intelligent beyond her years. Composed of a dainty mix of melancholic indie, folk and pop, inspired by the likes of Phoebe Bridgers, Bon Iver and Aurora, her songs are an intimate look into the inner workings of her mind as she transitions from a girl to a young woman, and dance between a hopeful joy and a stunning wistfulness throughout her repertoire.

A jack of all trades, she is currently studying Psychology at university, but also pours her heart and soul into all aspects of her art. Not just a songwriter, she also creates all of her designs for merchandise, single & EP artworks and posters.

She has a string of impressive live performances under her belt, having sold out a headline show at London's OMEARA last October, has supported Adam Melchor, Matilda Mann, Tom Odell, Wasia Project and flowerovlove, as well as playing at Reading & Leeds, All Points East and The Great Escape. Last year saw her collaborate with Alfie Jukes on 'Slow Lane' and receive acclaim from BBC Radio 1, where her single 'Violet' made the station's introducing playlist. Graceful but determined, Lexie is a force to be reckoned with.

Live Dates:

23/04 - BIRMINGHAM XOYO*

24/04 - NEWCASTLE Riverside*

26/04 - GLASGOW Garage*

27/04 - MANCHESTER Club Academy*

28/04 - LEEDS Stylus*

29/04 - BRISTOL The Fleece*

01/05 - LONDON Koko*

26/07 - STEVENTON Truck Festival

01/08 - PIKEHALL Y Not Festival

25/08 - PORTSMOUTH Victorious Festival

*supporting Bears in Trees

Photo credit: Ruby Mountford