Letters Sent Home Share New Single 'Ignorance' Feat. Dead Lakes

Yesterday, German quartet Letters Sent Home released their newest single “Ignorance” featuring Dead Lakes vocalist Sumner Peterson via SharpTone Records off of their upcoming debut album Forever Undone.

“'Ignorance' represents the frustration and helplessness of young people regarding the climate crisis,” shares the band on their new rallying cry. “At the same time, it is begging the people in power to start working with us to try and save the planet.”

“Ignorance” is available to stream now at https://bfan.link/ignorance-2, with a new visualizer also available now.

Recently, Letters Sent Home announced their debut album Forever Undone, set to be released on April 12 via SharpTone Records. The album features new single “Ignorance” as well as recently released singles “Request Denied”, “Elements”, and “i hope i die first.” alongside seven new, ambitious tracks.

Forever Undone is available to pre-save now at https://bfan.link/forever-undone

“We have been told that people mostly like our music due to relatability and personality in our songs. We believe to have pushed this to an extreme, for this album is as personal as it could possibly get. I am truly nervous about some of these songs being heard by certain people but writing this album has been very therapeutic in the way that I finally started dealing with stuff I have been consciously and subconsciously ignoring for the past years,” shares vocalist Emily Paschke on the album.

Across three well-received EPs of “sad, hard music”, German quartet Letters Sent Home have made their name as a band who match infectious melody and huge choruses, with the lyrical depth and heart of people with a lot to say.

Formed while at school in Germany's northern countryside in 2015, and becoming a serious project a couple of years later following singer Emily Paschke and bassist Lara Ripke's time studying in North America, Letters Sent Home's music – an energized mix of pop-punk, alt rock, and emo – has served as a vessel for Emily's inner turbulence.

“The whole purpose of our music is that I'm talking about my personal trauma, and how you never actually fully heal from stuff that happens to you, but learn to live with it,” says Emily. “You may bear scars, but those scars are never going to fade fully. There's always something you can work on. I feel like you never you're never fully, completely satisfied or happy.”

All of this is set to music that's as electrified and youthful as Emily's lyrics are deep. Having primed themselves with their previous work and spending two years perfecting their craft with long-time producer and friend Julian ‘Polar' Huisel, Letters Sent Home – completed by guitarist Robin Werner and drummer Louis Schramm – is embracing this opportunity and shooting their shot.