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Leti Garza Releases New Single FETCH OBSESSION

The Austin artist will also perform Latin classics with Mario Salomon at the Hyatt Regency Austin's Vivir con Ganas event.

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Leti Garza Releases New Single FETCH OBSESSION

Austin-based singer-songwriter, pianist, bandleader, performer, producer and recording artist Leti Garza has released her new single, 'Fetch Obsession.'

'Fetch Obsession' is composed with a hybrid guajira/cha. The pauses and changes in the time signature reference the current dissonant human global connection. The single itself is inspired by Freddy, Leti's canine companion, and the composition channels his obsession with the game of fetch, allowing Leti to often maintain stability during turbulent times. The vocalese and synth stand out in this track musically, and the melody, rhythm, and world harmonic sounds blend into a her Signature Sound.

Leti's new record is set to release on Feb. 19, 2027, with more details to be announced.

Additionally, Leti will give a special performance on Saturday, Sept. 12 at the Hyatt Regency Austin for Vivir con Ganas, the annual day-long event celebrating health, culture and music. Leti will perform Latin classics along with Mario Salomon.

About Leti Garza

Leti Garza, an award-winning singer-songwriter, pianist, bandleader, performer, producer and recording artist based in Austin, Texas, weaves a captivating tapestry of sound and emotion with her unique blend of Latin, folk, and global music. Born and raised in the Lone Star State, and influenced by legends such as Eva Garza, Celia Cruz, Tracy Chapman and Carole King, for not only their talent, but also their activism and maverick spirits. Leti's powerful voice and evocative lyrics tell stories of love, loss, and the human experience.

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