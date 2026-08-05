Andrés Cepeda Releases BIG BAND 2, Recorded Live in Bogotá

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Andrés Cepeda has released BIG BAND 2, the follow-up to his Latin Grammy-winning big band project, capturing a live recording made during a run of 12 sold-out concerts at Teatro Mayor Julio Mario Santo Domingo in Bogotá, Colombia. The album arrives with an entirely new repertoire from its predecessor and is being made available across streaming platforms alongside a live performance video of El Merecumbe.

The venue, which has become a landmark in Cepeda's artistic journey, has hosted several of his celebrated concert residencies, including Cepeda en Tablas, as well as a variety of musical productions that have defined his career.

With this new release, Andrés Cepeda returns to the format that captivated audiences and critics alike, blending his unmistakable vocal style with the grandeur of a full big-band orchestra. Andrés Cepeda Big Band 2 features an entirely new repertoire from its predecessor, the album that earned him the Latin Grammy Award for Best Traditional Tropical Album in 2019.

'The Big Band project deserves several albums,' Cepeda explains. 'The first album focused on the boleros of the feeling era, while this second installment continues the journey from its origins in the United States, with the arrival of jazz in the early 20th century. It then travels through the Caribbean—Cuba, Puerto Rico, and Colombia—where it merges with the cultures of these countries to give life to timeless and iconic songs of Latin music.'

Today's release is accompanied by a live performance video of 'El Merecumbe,' and the album also features the previously-released 'Las Pilanderas,' a posthumous duet with the iconic Celia Cruz.

Available in both audio and video formats across all major digital platforms and on YouTube, the production delivers a unique audiovisual experience celebrating the richness of Latin American music and its deep connection to jazz and the great orchestral traditions.

BIG BAND 2 also features Las Pilanderas, a previously released track pairing Andrés Cepeda with Celia Cruz in a posthumous duet. The album is available now in both audio and video formats.

Photo Credit: David Micolta



Photo Credit: David Micolta

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