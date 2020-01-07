Leotrix Releases New Song 'Newdance'

Rising Australian producer Leotrix takes his unyielding bass-driven sound from the gutter to New Noise via the jolting banger "Newdance."

Listen below!



Presenting an unstoppable combination of unique sound design, jaw dropping melodies and a "no holds barred" approach to drops, 20 year old Leotrix is rapidly becoming one of bass music's most talked about up-and-comers. Last year the producer shook the dance music industry with his Hive EP on NSD: Black Label, featuring lead single "Hive Bounce." The explosive track saw live support from Slushii at Mysteryland, Zomboy at Nocturnal Wonderland, ATLiens at Lost Lands and EDC Orlando, and 12th Planet even included it on his Swamplex Radio "Best of the Decade" Mix. After closing out 2019 with "Crackshot" alongside Moody Good on Gud Vibrations, Leotrix arrives on New Noise with a fresh headbanger for the masses.



New Noise is Dim Mak's new music discovery imprint that focuses on cutting edge sounds from burgeoning artists across the genre spectrum. New Noise originally got its start as a compilation series highlighting fresh faces handpicked by Steve Aoki and the Dim Mak crew. Since then, the platform has evolved into a bi-weekly, free-download model based on singles. New Noise's current incarnation is also copyright free, which allows the budding community of Twitch gamers and amateur YouTube creators to use New Noise music in their videos and live streams without the need to purchase or pay fees, all in exchange for linking back to the artists and their music.





