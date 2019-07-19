Lee Burridge and Lost Desert Release New Album 'Melt'

Today, global house music icon Lee Burridge and Belgian studio impresario Lost Desert have released their collaborative album, Melt, on All Day I Dream. The album acts as Lee's first complete body of work, fusing his history of entrancing dancefloors around the world with the production know-all that has made Lost Desert one of melodic house's most expressive characters.

Underpinned by intricate, layered, melodies and understated grooves, the 10-track LP captures the feel of Burridge's fabled All Day I Dream parties and features collaborations with contemporaries Simon Vuarambon and vocalist, Junior.

Melt aims to take its listeners on a journey through the ethos and creative wonder of its authors. It begins on a trek through ambient plains with its title opener, followed by "Sailing Without A Compass," which offers a pensive space with melancholic woodwinds and sweeping cinematic string sections. Euphoria ensues in pieces like the sparkling "Float On" and buoyant vocal number "Mibale" with Junior, while the wistful "Christina, Daydreaming" closes out Melt on a nostalgic note.

The LP offers an enigmatic pull to explorers looking to find one another through the magic of music and the timeless storytelling of emotional songwriting. In the making of the record, Lee and Lost Desert have drawn upon feelings of love and connection that they've experienced in their lives:

"Melt hopes to create a connection. With it. With others. We both feel that musical music evokes a special kind of magic that instills itself deep in your soul. If you truly connect with it, it stays with you forever. It marks a moment or moments that you shared with it and with others on your journey through life. This was one of our motivations when we wrote each track and the album as a full storytelling experience." - Lee Burridge

Those who have experienced the All Day I Dream phenomenon will have felt the themes of this sprawling work first hand. Whether it has been on the beaches of Mykonos, the cliff tops of Ibiza, or amongst the urban backdrop of one's hometown, the events attract a nomadic community of Dreamers through their geniality and sense of belonging. Hundreds of thousands have joined this global movement, enamored by the magic that unfolds within ADID's delicately decorated spaces and ethereal, emotive soundtracking. The event series' World Tour will continue to touch down at iconic venues throughout the year as the perfect setting to experience the new album. View tour dates HERE.

Tracklist:





Upcoming Tour Dates:

Jul 21: Ibiza, ES - Heart

Jul 25: Governorate, EG - Porto Matrouh

Jul 27: Plock, PL - Audioriver

Jul 28: London, UK - Studio 338

Aug 1: Ibiza, ES - Cova Santa

Aug 3: Cluj-Napoca, RO - Untold

Aug 8: Mykonos, GR - Scorpios

Aug 11: Alaçat?, TR - Summer Klein

Aug 15: Marbella, ES - Olivia Valere

Aug 16: Ibiza, ES - Amnesia

Aug 18: Los Angeles, CA - TBA

Sep 14: Montreal, QC - Parc Jean-Drapeau

Sep 15: Brooklyn, NY - The Brooklyn Mirage

Sep 20: Ibiza, ES - Cova Santa

Sep 21: Nefta, TN - Nefta

Sep 28: Oakland, CA - Middle Shoreline Park

Oct 4: Cordoba, AR - La Estacion

Oct 12: Itajaí, BR - Warung Beach Club

Nov 16: Miami, FL - Space





