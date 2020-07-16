Lazy Dog Toy Release New Song 'Glorious'

Lazy Dog Toy is a new project from award winning composer, producer and instrumentalist Alex White who has collaborated with artists across the world to create his debut EP due out later this year. His music takes you through soundscapes full of imagery and resonates a feeling of familiarity.

Glorious is the newest release from Lazy Dog Toy with vocals from LA artist, Rory Sullivan. The song is an uplifting soundtrack to your summer with a taste of the classic Americana sound.

"Glorious is about the simultaneous joy and sadness felt in remembering someone close and how both these feelings can be uplifting and a positive thing." - Alex White, Lazy Dog Toy

Alex has been recognised in the music industry over the years as a performer and a songwriter. He joined the band Silent Running on EMI records and after several UK chart singles they toured Europe UK and USA with Simple Minds and Talk Talk. He left the band to join Joan Armatrading to tour the world and be part of the recording process as well as working as a top session musician playing for number one artists such as Labi Siffre, Jim Diamond and Carol Decker.

Alex then later worked on several BBC series and shows for Channel 4 and Sky as a composer as well as becoming an award winning composer and producer for adverts including household brands such as Nintendo, Kelloggs and Cheetos. This led to him to set up a music and production company in partnership with Notting Hill Music PLC leading to the creation of Lazy Dog Toy.

Glorious is available on 26th June on all platforms and is the newest release from the upcoming EP due out later this year.

