Laya Releases Defiant New Single 'F'd Up'

Laya's new EP is due later this Summer.

By: Jul. 07, 2023

POPULAR

Interview: How Idina Menzel Is Giving Back This Pride Month Photo 1 Interview: How Idina Menzel Is Giving Back This Pride Month
Review: TAYLOR SWIFT - THE ERAS TOUR at U.S. Bank Stadium Photo 2 Review: TAYLOR SWIFT - THE ERAS TOUR at U.S. Bank Stadium
Music Review: NEW YORK, NEW YORK Sounds Good, Sounds Good Photo 3 NEW YORK, NEW YORK A Cast Album Done Right
Sara Bareilles to Hold Benefit Concerts This Month in Effort to Save Rockwood Music Hall Photo 4 Sara Bareilles to Hold Benefit Concerts This Month in Effort to Save Rockwood Music Hall

Laya Releases Defiant New Single 'F'd Up'

Staten Island soul sensation LAYA unleashes her defiant new single “F’d Up.” Listen HERE via Warner Records. The bold kiss-off anthem is the perfect introduction to the songstress’s upcoming project Bet That, due later this Summer. “F’d Up” follows LAYA’s critically acclaimed Um, Hello EP from 2022.

Featuring a bodacious beat and a wicked bassline, the infectious track casts a spell from the opening line. “Got me thinkin’ ‘What’s good?’ You don’t understand what’s understood,” the rising star coos. “Out your face you’ll say to me, some s that you know just can’t be.” She then pulls the trigger on the catchy chorus: “You got me fed up, put you on your back.” In typical LAYA style, it’s raw, real, and utterly irresistible.

“You ever have somebody try you? Tried you so hard and they ain’t even know what they was talking about?” LAYA says of the deeply relatable track. “Sounds like they got you fed up!” The solution? It’s time to stand your ground and fight back. “Nah it’s 2023, we not doing that this time,” she continues. “Time to put haters on their back and tell ’em, quit with all that cap — because you got me fed up!”

“F’d Up” is the artist’s first release since dropping a remix of her viral hit “Sailor Moon” with Baby Tate in the fall and partnering with Amazon Music for Women’s History Month to release a cover of Missy Elliott’s “Sock It 2 Me.”

They were preceded by the arrival of her debut EP Um, Hello, which landed on 2022 best of the year lists at NPR, WIRED and more. Unapologetic and understated, the 11-song set highlights LAYA’s hard-hitting yet honeyed appeal. Each song is built around minimalist yet booming production that invites the listener into another sonic dimension.

After a breakthrough 2022, LAYA is set to level up again with the crowd-pleasing “F’d Up” as well as the imminent arrival of bar-raising Bet That EP.

Photo Credit - Brian Ziff


RELATED STORIES - Music

1
Chika Releases Searing New Single Demigod Photo
Chika Releases Searing New Single 'Demigod'

Grammy®-nominated artist CHIKA unleashes her powerful new single “DEMIGOD,” a blistering meditation on creativity, fame, and self-belief. Following an atmospheric intro, the rapper breaks down her mindset and motivations with razor-sharp bars that seemingly nod to opps and mounting expectations in the Hip-Hop game.

2
Nell Mescal Shares New Single Punchline Photo
Nell Mescal Shares New Single 'Punchline'

Ireland’s Nell Mescal shares her new single 'Punchline' via LAB Records. Her fourth release, 'Punchline' comes off the back of a whirlwind month which saw Nell support P!NK at Hyde Park, Florence & The Machine across Ireland as well as performing to stadium sized audiences with Dermott Kennedy.

3
Natalie Jane Unveils I’m Good (Feat. Charlieonnafriday) Photo
Natalie Jane Unveils 'I’m Good' (Feat. Charlieonnafriday)

Living parallel experiences, each addresses, in their own inimitable style, an ex who wants them back. They wrote the track with Ido (Justin Bieber, Khalid, Bebe Rexha), who also produced, Simon Wilcox (Albert Hammond Jr., Carly Rae Jepsen) and Gregory 'Aldae' Hein (Marshmello, Justin Bieber, Khalid). 

4
The Raven Age Release New Album Blood Omen Photo
The Raven Age Release New Album 'Blood Omen'

Consistently proving themselves to be one of the finest names in modern British metal, The Raven Age continue this trend. To celebrate the release The Raven Age have unleashed the video for new single ‘Tears Of Stone’, an animated journey into a vast foreboding wilderness capturing the fight for security and freedom.

From This Author - Michael Major

Michael Major is a Connecticut native and a graduate of Marist College.After starting out running social media for a theatre company, his love of pop culture led him to intern at TigerBeat Media. Afte... (read more about this author)

Gladys Knight to Perform at The Elizabeth Taylor Ball to End AIDSGladys Knight to Perform at The Elizabeth Taylor Ball to End AIDS
Hilario Durán and His Latin Jazz Big Band Presents 'Cry Me A River'Hilario Durán and His Latin Jazz Big Band Presents 'Cry Me A River'
K-Pop Group NCT DOJAEJUNG To Perform at Fandom Party in San DiegoK-Pop Group NCT DOJAEJUNG To Perform at Fandom Party in San Diego
Video: Saint Agnes Share 'This Is Not The End' Live VideoVideo: Saint Agnes Share 'This Is Not The End' Live Video

Videos

Video: Watch Olivia Rodrigo Perform 'Vampire' Video Video: Watch Olivia Rodrigo Perform 'Vampire'
Watch Jake Shears Perform 'Too Much Music' on LIVE Video
Watch Jake Shears Perform 'Too Much Music' on LIVE
Sebastián Yatra Joins Lang Lang For 'Dos Oruguitas' Performance Video
Sebastián Yatra Joins Lang Lang For 'Dos Oruguitas' Performance
Go Behind Reneé Rapp's 'Snow Angel' Music Video Video
Go Behind Reneé Rapp's 'Snow Angel' Music Video
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket CentralPixel STAGE MAG
CAMELOT
KIMBERLY AKIMBO
Ticket CentralPixel STAGE MAG
MOULIN ROUGE!
HAMILTON