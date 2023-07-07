Laya Releases Defiant New Single 'F'd Up'

Staten Island soul sensation LAYA unleashes her defiant new single “F’d Up.” Listen HERE via Warner Records. The bold kiss-off anthem is the perfect introduction to the songstress’s upcoming project Bet That, due later this Summer. “F’d Up” follows LAYA’s critically acclaimed Um, Hello EP from 2022.

Featuring a bodacious beat and a wicked bassline, the infectious track casts a spell from the opening line. “Got me thinkin’ ‘What’s good?’ You don’t understand what’s understood,” the rising star coos. “Out your face you’ll say to me, some s that you know just can’t be.” She then pulls the trigger on the catchy chorus: “You got me fed up, put you on your back.” In typical LAYA style, it’s raw, real, and utterly irresistible.

“You ever have somebody try you? Tried you so hard and they ain’t even know what they was talking about?” LAYA says of the deeply relatable track. “Sounds like they got you fed up!” The solution? It’s time to stand your ground and fight back. “Nah it’s 2023, we not doing that this time,” she continues. “Time to put haters on their back and tell ’em, quit with all that cap — because you got me fed up!”

“F’d Up” is the artist’s first release since dropping a remix of her viral hit “Sailor Moon” with Baby Tate in the fall and partnering with Amazon Music for Women’s History Month to release a cover of Missy Elliott’s “Sock It 2 Me.”

They were preceded by the arrival of her debut EP Um, Hello, which landed on 2022 best of the year lists at NPR, WIRED and more. Unapologetic and understated, the 11-song set highlights LAYA’s hard-hitting yet honeyed appeal. Each song is built around minimalist yet booming production that invites the listener into another sonic dimension.

After a breakthrough 2022, LAYA is set to level up again with the crowd-pleasing “F’d Up” as well as the imminent arrival of bar-raising Bet That EP.