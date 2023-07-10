Lauv Announces Australian Tour for October 2023

Multi-platinum certified singer, songwriter, producer, and pop visionary Lauv has announced his return to Australia, with The Between Albums Tour landing down under this October.

In what will be a series of intimate shows for beloved Aussie fans, Lauv will kick off the Australian leg of his World Tour at Perth’s Astor Theatre on Wednesday 18 October, performing for an all-ages crowd at Sydney’s Enmore Theatre on Saturday 21 October, and followed by stops at Melbourne’s Forum on Tuesday 24 October and Brisbane’s Fortitude Music Hall on Thursday 26 October.

Frontier Members will gain access to the exclusive pre-sale on Thursday 13 July (9am local) before tickets go on sale to the general public on Friday 14 July (10am local) via here.

Lauv will visit Australia for the first time since 2019, when he quickly sold out all shows, delivering performances around the country that impressed fans and critics alike, Thomas Bleach praising his “raw confidence on the stage” and the “interactive and highly emotional set”.

Consistently converting the magic around him into generational anthems to the tune of 11 billion streams, the US pop sensation and storyteller extraordinaire launched onto the scene in 2015 with viral track ‘The Other’. Followed by his breakout smash ‘I Like Me Better’, which quickly amassed over 2 billion streams globally, peaking at No.8 on the ARIA Chart and earning septuple-Platinum ARIA certification and sextuple-Platinum in the US.

His subsequent debut album ~how i’m feeling~ saw the world fall in love with Lauv’s quick-witted quirkiness and pop gems, featuring triple-Platinum ARIA certified collaborations with Troye Sivan on ‘I’m So Tired…’, Anne-Marie on the double-Platinum ARIA certified smash ‘****, I’m Lonely’ and K-pop superstars BTS on ‘Who’ amongst others.

Garnering tastemaker applause, NME hailed the album as “a powerful, beautiful debut,” while FADER coined it “replay-able pop”. In between selling out headline tours and supporting Ed Sheeran in stadiums, Lauv performed on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, Jimmy Kimmel LIVE!, The Late Late Show with James Corden, and more.

All 4 Nothing is the latest studio album from Lauv, and sees the artist expand his signature sound like never before, releasing control to shift his focus to storytelling.

Lauv will land in Australia off the back of an extensive run of Asian dates, and following his anticipated The Governors Ball set in New York last month alongside the likes of Lizzo, Kendrick Lamar, Odesza and more.

Capturing audiences with his heavy hitting pop songs coupled with stunning visuals and tender on-stage moments, Lauv’s Australian tour is not to be missed this October!

Lauv Australian Tour Dates

WEDNESDAY 18 OCTOBER

​Astor Theatre | Perth WA (18+)

​ticketek.com.au

SATURDAY 21 OCTOBER

​Enmore Theatre | Sydney NSW (Lic. All Ages)

​ticketek.com.au

TUESDAY 24 OCTOBER

​Forum | Melbourne VIC (18+)

​ticketek.com.au

THURSDAY 26 OCTOBER

​The Fortitude Music Hall | Brisbane QLD (18+)

​ticketmaster.com.au