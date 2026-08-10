Laurie Berkner to Bring Greatest Hits Concert to Cary, NC

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Children's musician Laurie Berkner is set to perform a Greatest Hits concert at Koka Booth Amphitheatre in Cary, North Carolina, giving families in the Triangle region a chance to sing and dance along to her songs. The outdoor concert is scheduled for 3 p.m. on Sept. 13, and attendees are encouraged to bring picnics for the occasion.

'I'm so excited to be coming back to Cary to sing and dance with all the families there!' says Laurie Berkner. 'I also can't wait to introduce them to Michelle Esch, an amazing professional dancer who will be performing with me, as we march like dinosaurs, swim like fish, and jump like Harry the Chipmunk under the trees of the beautiful Koka Booth Amphitheatre!'

A true pioneer in children's music, providing a soundtrack to childhood and memories that last a lifetime, Laurie Berkner will perform songs from a career spanning nearly 30 years, including such well-loved hits as 'Victor Vito,' 'Bumblebee (Buzz Buzz),' 'Pig On Her Head,' 'We Are The Dinosaurs,' 'Rocketship Run,' 'The Goldfish (Let's Go Swimming),' and more recent fan favorites like 'Superhero,' 'Waiting for the Elevator,' and 'Chipmunk at the Gas Pump,' along with catchy new songs like 'Walking With The Penguins' and 'Everyone's Demanding Bananas' from Laurie's new album, Walking With The Penguins. Plus – as a special treat for fans – a few well-loved Laurie Berkner songs that are not often heard at Laurie's full-band concerts.

Laurie's concerts showcase an array of tunes that encourage kids and grownups alike to get up and dance. Professional dancer Michelle Esch will join Laurie onstage at this show, enhancing the musical and visual experience by modeling movements that invite even more participation. Kids should plan to bring their dancing shoes and a stuffed animal (for their heads). Picnics are welcome!

Laurie's 18th album, Walking With The Penguins, was released in June 2026. 16 original Laurie Berkner songs — several of them previously unreleased — are showcased in this much-anticipated collection.

About Laurie Berkner

Laurie Berkner is a singer, songwriter, lyricist, author, and founder of Two Tomatoes Records, LLC. With more than 1.7 billion total streams, an average of more than 22 million monthly streams, more than 595 million YouTube channel views, and millions of albums, songs, and DVDs sold, Laurie's songs have become beloved classics for children worldwide.

Business Insider dubbed Laurie 'the gold standard of the children's music world.' As a leader and innovator in children's music and entertainment for nearly 30 years, Laurie has released 18 bestselling, award-winning albums, was the first recording artist ever to perform in music videos on Noggin and Nick Jr., appeared regularly on those channels' Jack's Big Music Show, and helped develop the short form animated musical preschool series Sing It, Laurie! on Universal Kids (formerly Sprout TV). She has made multiple appearances on national TV shows such as Today, Good Morning America, Live with Kelly and Ryan, The Tamron Hall Show, and more.

Laurie has authored several picture books based on her songs and has created two Laurie Berkner's Song and Story Kitchen series with Audible Studios, who released them as 10-chapter audio books through the Audible Originals brand. She has written the music and lyrics for three Off-Broadway children's musicals originally produced by New York City Children's Theatre and now presented regionally. Laurie has performed at Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade, Lincoln Center, Carnegie Hall, and the White House, among many other prestigious venues. She is prominently featured in the children's music documentary Happy and You Know It, available on HBO Max.

Laurie spent years as a preschool music teacher before turning to full-time performing. Laurie's children's music originated directly from her work as the music specialist at Rockefeller University's Child & Family Center, their Infant/Toddler Center, the West Side YMCA, and several other NYC preschools. The children Laurie taught were the inspiration for many of her best-loved songs, and Laurie's early childhood classroom experience has, in fact, informed her music and the choices she has made throughout her career.

Laurie Berkner has received tremendous critical acclaim. USA Today named Laurie 'the undisputed queen of kindie rock.' The New York Times lauded Laurie as 'the Adele of the preschool crowd.' The Wall Street Journal called Laurie 'one of the most popular children's performers in America ... her music is distinctive because it speaks to kids without talking down to them, charming youngsters without boring grown-ups.' NPR's All Things Considered declared, 'Laurie Berkner is like a goddess to these children.'

Event Details

WHAT: Laurie Berkner Live! 'The Greatest Hits Solo Tour' returns to Cary, NC!

WHEN: 3:00 p.m. Sunday, September 13, 2026.

WHERE: Koka Booth Amphitheatre, 8003 Regency Parkway, Cary, NC 27518

TICKETS: $27 - $75*, plus applicable fees.

*A limited number of $75 VIP tickets are available. VIP tickets include an after-show meet and greet opportunity and preferred seating.

TO PURCHASE TICKETS: Visit eTix.com.

$1 is added to single and VIP tickets to support the WakeMed Foundation to benefit WakeMed Children's Services.

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