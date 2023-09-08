Laurie Berkner Releases New Halloween Single 'Which Witch'

The track is out now on streaming platforms.

By: Sep. 08, 2023

Laurie Berkner Releases New Halloween Single 'Which Witch'

A new Laurie Berkner single for kids, "Which Witch," is out today!

Kids who love spooky season will be enchanted by Laurie Berkner’s song about two little friends who decide to dress like witches. But which witch is which? Laurie wonders as they cast their spells, stir their potions, and wave their magic wands. She can’t tell! Can you?  

"The idea for this song was to use the play on words of 'Which Witch?' about two friends dressing up as witches, trying to confuse people about which witch was which friend," says Laurie Berkner.

“Once I got into the studio and started to record the song, I also realized I wanted to make it into a larger production and really give the listener a feeling of being transported to a world of magic, playfulness, and mystery,” adds Laurie. “I hope the harmonies and soaring quality of the chorus, along with the addition of a theremin toward the climax of the song, really help lift listeners up and take them flying in the sky in their imaginations along with the little witches. I also hope it will inspire kids to play their own version of ‘Which Witch?’ at home!”

Recognized as “the queen of kids’ music” by People magazine, Laurie Berkner is a singer, songwriter, performer, author, and founder of Two Tomatoes Records, LLC.  With more than 1 billion total streams, an average of more than 22 million monthly streams, and millions of CDs and DVDs sold, Laurie’s songs have become beloved classics for children worldwide.

Business Insider dubbed Laurie “the gold standard of the children’s music world.” As a leader and innovator in children’s music and entertainment for more than 25 years, Laurie has released 15 bestselling, award-winning albums, was the first recording artist ever to perform in music videos on Nick Jr., appeared regularly on the network's Jack's Big Music Show, and helped develop the short form animated musical preschool series Sing It, Laurie! on Sprout TV.  Laurie also created two Laurie Berkner’s Song and Story Kitchen series with Audible Studios, who released them as 10-chapter audio books through the Audible Originals brand.

Laurie has authored several picture books based on her songs, the most recent of which were published by Simon & Schuster. She has also written the music and lyrics for three Off-Broadway children's musicals produced by New York City Children’s Theatre. Laurie maintains a busy, nationwide touring schedule, both solo and with The Laurie Berkner Band, and has performed at Lincoln Center, Carnegie Hall, and the White House, among many prestigious venues.  

Laurie Berkner has received tremendous critical acclaim. USA Today named Laurie "the undisputed queen of kindie rock." The New York Times lauded Laurie as "the Adele of the preschool crowd." The Wall Street Journal called Laurie "one of the most popular children's performers in America ... her music is distinctive because it speaks to kids without talking down to them, charming youngsters without boring grown-ups." NPR's All Things Considered declared, "Laurie Berkner is like a goddess to these children.”

Laurie Berkner Performance Highlights - Oct. 2023 - Feb. 2024

Oct. 14  - Lehi, UT - Thanksgiving Point
Oct. 15 - Anaheim, CA - City National Grove
Oct. 28 - Concord, NH - Capitol Center for the Arts
Nov. 18 - New Haven, CT - College Street Music Hall
Dec. 2 - Tarrytown, NY - Tarrytown Music Hall
Dec. 17 - Huntington, NY - The Paramount
Jan. 20 - Princeton, NJ - McCarter Theatre 
Feb. 18 - Owings Mills, MD - Gordon Center for Performing Arts



