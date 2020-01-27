Lauren Alaina Announces GETTING GOOD EP

Country star Lauren Alaina appeared on NBC's TODAY Show this morning to perform her feel-good, live-in-the-moment reminder "Getting Good." While speaking with hosts Jenna Bush Hager and Jerry O'Connell, Lauren revealed an upcoming six-song Getting Good EP coming out March 6.

"I have been singing new songs on the road that aren't yet released," says Lauren, whose fervent fanbase eagerly awaits more music from the young star. "I'm working on my third album- it's not finished yet, but I decided the songs we're doing live, I'm going to put on an EP!"

Watch Lauren's "Getting Good" Performance on TODAY below!

Tonight, Lauren continues her sold-out run of headlining tour dates at New York City's famed Bowery Ballroom. Lauren's That Girl Was Me Tour with special guest Filmore opened with back-to-back sold-out nights at Nashville followed by sold-out shows in Indianapolis, Chicago, Pittsburgh and more. This weekend, the tour heads to Boston, Philadelphia, and Columbus (OH). Fans can expect to hear favorites including "Ladies in the '90s," "Doin' Fine," "Three," and "Road Less Traveled" in addition to the new music coming out on the Getting Good EP March 6.

For more information on Lauren and the That Girl Was Me Tour, visit www.LaurenAlainaOfficial.com.





