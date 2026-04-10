Laufey to be Honored with ASCAP Creative Voice Award

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Grammy Award-winning musical artist Laufey will be honored with the ASCAP Creative Voice Award from the American Society of Composers, Authors and Publishers (ASCAP). She will accept the award in front of her songwriter peers at the invitation-only ASCAP Pop Music songwriters celebration on April 30 in Los Angeles.

The special honor is presented to ASCAP members whose significant career achievements are informed by both their creative spirit and their contributions to the role that a creator can play in the community. Laufey joins a list of previous recipients that includes musical innovators and philanthropists like Questlove, Wyclef Jean, Lyle Lovett, and more.

“Few artists are reshaping the musical landscape quite like Laufey. Through her elegant fusion of pop, jazz and classical influences, Laufey bridges genres and generations with a sound that has captivated audiences around the world,” said ASCAP President & Chairman Paul Williams.

Laufey is best known for her signature jazz and classical-infused pop music. Raised between Reykjavik and Washington, DC, she learned piano and cello as a child, later studying at Berklee College of Music. There, she wrote her debut EP, 2021’s Typical of Me, whose single “Street by Street” debuted at #1 on Icelandic radio.

Since that time, she has accumulated two Grammy Awards, seven billion global streams, a social media audience of over 25 million, the biggest jazz LP debut in Spotify history, and other accolades including a Forbes 30 Under 30 designation, being named one of TIME’s 2025 Women of the Year and earning the Knight's Cross of the Order of the Falcon from Iceland's President.

Laufey has sold out the Hollywood Bowl, Radio City Music Hall, and multiple nights at Madison Square Garden, Crypto.com Arena and London’s Royal Albert Hall; performed backed by the LA Phil, the National Symphony Orchestra and the China Philharmonic Orchestra; shared the stage with the likes of Lin-Manuel Miranda, PinkPantheress, Noah Kahan, Hozier, Jon Batiste and RAYE; and collaborated on records with artists including Barbra Streisand, Role Model, Beabadoobee and Norah Jones.

The deluxe version of her much-lauded 2025 album A Matter of Time is out now, and her first children's book, Mei Mei the Bunny, will hit shelves later this month via Penguin Publishing.

Photo Credit: Emma Craft