Laufey Adds Second Melbourne Show to Debut Australian Tour This June

After immediately selling out her Sydney and Melbourne dates last week, LA-based singer, composer, producer and multi-instrumentalist Laufey has added a second Melbourne show to her debut Australian visit this June.

The Icelandic artist will return to Melbourne's Howler on Saturday 10 June to play a special one-off matinee show for an all-ages audience.

Tickets for Laufey's just-announced Melbourne show are on sale now.

Laufey's penchant for jazz has seen her achieve huge success since the release of her debut single, 'Street by Street' in 2020. The Icelandic-Chinese artist regularly sells out shows around the world, including concert halls that have previously hosted the likes of Björk and the Iceland Symphony Orchestra.

Laufey's debut studio album, Everything I Know About Love (2022), peaked at #14 on the US Heatseekers albums chart, with track 'Valentine' claiming #1 on the Spotify Jazz Chart, alongside another Laufey hit 'Let You Break My Heart Again'. In the same year, Laufey appeared on Jimmy Kimmel Live! and was the most streamed jazz artist on Spotify.

In a 4-star review of the record, NME wrote, "Laufey's candid self-expression wrapped in the dreamy lilt of the old jazz standards. She continues to bridge histories and genres within music with ease."

With her latest project, A Night at the Symphony, Laufey delivers a stunning 14-track collection recorded live with the Iceland Symphony Orchestra - stream it HERE.