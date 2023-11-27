Latin Grammy Winner Andrés Cepeda Announces U.S. Tour & More

Andrés Cepeda, renowned four-time Latin Grammy Award winner and Platinum-selling Colombian singer, songwriter & producer who has profoundly impacted the world with his extraordinary music and live performances has announced his highly anticipated Tengo Ganas (“I Want”) U.S. tour.

The 18 date trek is set to launch in Spring 2024 and will feature Colombian singer-songwriter Alejandro Santamaria as a special guest.

Whereas Andres’ acclaimed La Ruta Púrpura tour offered fans a more organic sound, Tengo Ganas will see the iconic artist creating a dynamic new musical environment for his audiences in the United States, promising an exciting and energetic show that is sure to get fans up and dancing all night long and that will remind them of Cepeda’s remarkable, unmatched artistic versatility.

“Unlike La Ruta Púrpura, which was based on acoustic sounds of the grand piano, double bass and winds, this new Tengo Ganas Tour makes an immersion in the opposite pole of my career. This tour is Pop, it is Rock, it is electric guitars, synths and drums,” Cepeda shares.

The 18-date tour will kick off April 9, 2024, at City Winery in Nashville and will head to the West Coast to thrill audiences in Seattle, San Francisco, and Los Angeles. Cepeda will then make multiple stops in the Midwest, delivering performances in Dallas and Houston, before making his awaited return to the East Coast, where he will present shows in cities such as Miami and Washington, D.C., among others. This tour will also include a stop at New York City’s prestigious Carnegie Hall on May 1, where Cepeda previously presented his La Ruta Púrpura Tour in October 2022 with resounding success.

As Andrés announces his new 2024 tour, he is also currently celebrating 12 seasons as a judge on the hit TV show The Voice (La Voz) and his fourth Latin Grammy Award win for Best Traditional Pop Vocal Album, in recognition of his widely acclaimed 2023 Gold certified album Décimo Cuarto HERE, featuring the Platinum certified hit singles –”No Se Querer” HERE “Si Todo Se Acaba” HERE and “Lo Que Habia Olvidado” HERE

Alejandro Santamaria is a Colombian singer-songwriter who will be accompanying Andrés Cepeda on these 18 shows across the United States. He is presenting a musical set that blends the pop genre with the sound arrangements of rock, punk, urban, and ballads. His ability to compose has led him to write alongside Mau & Ricky, Andrés Saavedra, Camilo, Andrés Cepeda, Maya, Keityn, Mapache, Yera, Ovy On The Drums, among others, allowing him to create honest songs with stories that have left his personal mark on the music industry. Tickets for Tengo Ganas U.S. Tour 2024 are available HERE.

Tengo Ganas U.S. Tour 2024

April 9 - City Winery Nashville - Nashville, TN

April 11 - State theatre – New Brunswick, NJ

April 13 – Riviera Theatre – Chicago, IL

April 14 – Paramount Theare - Denver, CO

April 15 – Neptune – Seattle, WA

April 16 - Metro Music Hall – Salt Lake City, UT

April 17 – Palace of Fine Arts – San Francisco, CA

April 19 – Orpheum Theatre – Los Angeles, CA

April 20 – Majestic Theatre – Dallas, TX

April 22 – The Cullen Theatre – Houston, TX

April 24 – Steinmetz Hall – Orlando, FL

April 26 – Carol Morsani Hall – Tampa, FL

April 27 – Ziff Ballet Opera – Miami, FL

April 28 – Variety Playhouse – Atlanta, GA

April 30 – Lincoln Theatre – Washington, DC

May 1 – Carnegie Hall – New York, NY

May 2 – Miller Theatre – Philadelphia, PA

May 3 – Shubert Theatre – Boston, MA

ABOUT ANDRÉS CEPEDA- www.andrescepeda.com.co

Born in Bogota, Colombia, Andrés Cepeda is a platinum-selling producer, singer and songwriter with a unique career that has allowed him to tour the world; be on the cover of multiple magazines, newspapers and playlists on major music platforms, he has been a coach on talent shows, including 12 seasons of La Voz (The Voice) in his hometown of Colombia, also achieving top of radio charts with countless singles, and has performed live shows and studio recordings with Latin superstars such as: Juan Luis Guerra, Jessi & Joy, Cali & El Dandee, Morat, Joss Favela, Leo Dan, Fonseca, Ricardo Montaner, Kany García, Tommy Torres, among many others.

With over 12 million followers on social media platforms, Andrés has received fifteen nominations and has won four Latin Grammy Awards, has received multiple diamond, platinum and gold records and has shared unparalleled experiences with his fans. His style has become iconic because his personal signature has allowed him to blend different genres always rescuing romantic lyrics.

His live formats include full band, Big Band, Symphonic, guitar and voice and the show Compadres (with Fonseca), more recently he was a creative force to the play "Cepeda en Tablas" a show that mixes theater with his own music. All this has made Andrés Cepeda become one of the most respected and beloved artists in Latin America.

Photo credit: Sony Music Colombia and Photographer:Ricardo Pinzón