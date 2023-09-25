Larry Fleet Stuns Sold-Out Ryman Auditorium

The performance was last Friday, Sept. 22, marking his first-ever headlining show in Nashville.

Sep. 25, 2023

A road-tested troubadour, Larry Fleet brought his catalog of blue-collar anthems to a sold-out crowd at the historic Ryman Auditorium last Friday, Sept. 22, marking his first-ever headlining show in Nashville.

The night was a homecoming for Fleet who grew up just 30 miles west of Music City in White Bluff, Tenn.; he shared exuberantly from the sacred stage, “It feels like a family reunion in here.”

In the spirit of the Mother Church, Fleet's moving performance of Gold-certified “Where I Find God” was illuminated by lights and the last verse finished by the crowd's voices alone amplified back to Fleet in the acoustically rich room. 

Fleet was backed by his five-piece band of close friends for the robust set that included songs from his recently-released third studio album Earned It, like “Things I Take For Granted,” “Lucky Dog,” “Layaway,” “25-8,” and more. Sing-along covers “With A Little Help From My Friends” and “Mountain Music” complemented original fan favorites like “Workin' Man,” “Lied About Love,” and “Man Made A Bar” that he penned for Morgan Wallen feat. Eric Church.

Label mate Stephen Wilson Jr. prepped the stage with his distinct blend of indie rock, grunge, and country exactly a week following the release of his debut album, søn of dad. Earning a standing ovation as opener, Wilson performed album standouts like “Father's Søn,” “patches,” “Holler from the Holler,” “Year to Be Young 1994,” and “the devil,” as seen on Showtime's hit show Billions. 

Up next, the fall leg of Fleet's headline Larry Fleet Live Tour rolls through the Northeast next weekend, with shows in New York, New Jersey, and Virginia. The headlining run praised for its ability to “take you to goosebumps city in a hurry” (Whiskey Riff) drives nationwide through November.

SEE LARRY FLEET LIVE 

Sept. 28 – Huntington, N.Y. – The Paramount
Sept. 29 – Montclair, N.J. – The Wellmont Theater
Sept. 30 – Norfolk, Va. – The NorVa
Oct. 1 – Ashland, Ky. – FoxFire Music & Arts Festival
Oct. 13 – Huntsville, Ala. – Mars Music Hall
Oct. 14 – Lake Charles, La. – Grand Event Center
Oct. 19 – Royal Oak, Mich. – Royal Oak Music Theatre
Oct. 20 – Fort Wayne, Ind. – Clyde Theatre
Oct. 21 – Cleveland, Ohio – Agora Theater & Ballroom
Oct. 26 – Kansas City, Mo. – The Truman
Oct. 27 – Rosemont, Ill. – Joe's Live
Oct. 28 – Minneapolis, Minn. – Uptown Theater
Nov. 2 – Mobile, Ala. – Soul Kitchen Music Hall
Nov. 3 – Orlando, Fla. – House of Blues Orlando

ABOUT LARRY FLEET

Tennessee-born troubadour Larry Fleet grew up on a stack of records spanning Merle Haggard, Otis Redding, Willie Nelson, and Marvin Gaye. A thoughtful songwriter with a knack for a one-liner, an ear for a sturdy hook, and a powerhouse voice that strikes like a match, Fleet was working blue-collar jobs to make ends meet long before landing his recording contract with Big Loud Records.

Six years in, the devout family man is turning heads among fans and critics with albums full of soon-to-be-classics; 2021's tribute to the music that raised him, Stack of Records, his aptly titled 2019 debut, Workin' Hard, and his third effort, Earned It, out now. Saving Country Music puts it simply: “If you're looking for the future of traditional country music, then look no further than...Larry Fleet.”

A road-tested live show standout, Fleet wrapped 2022 with his first-ever headline One For The Road Tour, following up crowd-winning opening slots supporting Darius Rucker, Willie Nelson, Jamey Johnson, Jon Pardi, and many more. He just extended his current headlining run, Larry Fleet Live, through the fall.

Photo by Matt Paskert



