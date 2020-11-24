Larkin Poe Discuss Their Musical Journey on 'Past, Present, Future, Live!'

Osiris Podcast is excited to release the latest episode of the multidimensional, multimedia podcast series -- Past, Present, Future, Live! -- featuring Nashville-based, Grammy-nominated powerhouse Larkin Poe, who are fresh of the release of their covers album, KINDRED SPIRITS. KINDRED SPIRITS is the second full-length album of 2020 following June's release of SELF MADE MAN.

Host RJ Bree talks with the Atlanta-bred, Nashville based Rebecca and Megan Lovell about their musical evolution, from their early years as classical violinists to discovering classic rock in their teens, to forming the band and producing their own albums. They discuss what it was like to play their first 'plugged in show' (terrifying) and tour with some of their musical heroes, and how they're changing the status quo for women in music.

At the end of the episode, Larkin Poe perform "Who Do You Love", "She's A Self Made Man", and "Holy Ghost Fire." These videos and all other Past, Present, Future, Live! performances can be found on the Osiris Media YouTube Channel. Music from all the artists mentioned in this interview can be streamed on the Past, Present, Future, Live! Spotify playlist.

Past, Present, Future, Live! is brought to you by Osiris Media. Hosted and Produced by RJ Bee. Executive Producers are Adam Caplan and Kirsten Cluthe. Production, Editing, Mixing, and original theme music by Brad Stratton. Show logo by Liz Bee Art & Design.

From their first music lesson to the first paid gig, these are stories from the unique journey that is the life of an artist. Past, Present, Future, Live! discusses early inspirations, creative processes, what's driving artists towards the future and everything in between. Full audio episodes drop every Tuesday, and videos of each live performance are available on the Osiris website and YouTube channel. An accompanying curated playlist chronicling the music and artists mentioned in each episode is also available on the Osiris site and on Spotify.

