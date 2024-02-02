Laci Kaye Booth Releases New Song 'True Love'

Emerging artist Laci Kaye Booth's new song, “True Love,” is out now via Geffen Records (listen/share HERE).

Accompanying the release, the song's official music video, which features Booth alongside actor Taylor John Smith (Where the Crawdads Sing, Sharp Objects), is also out today. Watch/share the video HERE.

Reflecting on the song, Booth shares, “‘True Love,' a record written by very true events, is a song that I am truly happy to finally share with the world. After years of being told I couldn't release it, and then keeping it to myself, I decided that my heartbreak fairytale of a song needed its day in the sun.” “True Love” follows Booth's single “Cigarettes,” which was released this past December to widespread critical acclaim.

Of the song, Billboard praises, “This Texas native is a clear-eyed truth purveyor…a stunning song from a towering talent,” while Country Now declares, “her most fearless and unapologetic delivery to date.”

From her humble trailer park beginnings in Livingston, TX, Booth has already weathered her share of personal and professional setbacks. She's turned those past disappointments into fuel with this new chapter, reemerging with true artistic clarity and her most honest, fearless and striking work to date.

In celebration of the new music, Booth will perform select shows this month with Kameron Marlowe including stops at Denver's Ogden Theatre, Cleveland's Agora Theater & Ballroom, Louisville's Mercury Ballroom and more. See below for complete itinerary.

LACI KAYE BOOTH CONFIRMED TOUR DATES

February 2—Salt Lake City, UT—The Union Event Center*

February 3—Denver, CO—Ogden Theatre*

February 4—Wichita, KS—TempleLive at Wichita Scottish Rite Center*

February 9—Cleveland, OH—Agora Theater & Ballroom*

February 10—Louisville, KY—Mercury Ballroom*

March 1—Tallahassee, FL—The Moon*

May 17—Gulf Shores, AL—Hangout Music Festival 2024

*with Kameron Marlowe

photo credit: Natalie Sakstrup