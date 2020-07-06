La Lucha Presents Online Album Release Concert

On Friday, July 10th at 8pm (EST) La Lucha will present an online album release concert for their newest album and debut for Arbors Records, Everybody Wants To Rule The World. This project displays the telepathic interplay you expect from a band that's been together for years.



The trio's music ventures boldly into a wide variety of musical styles, offering an appealing and fun mix of genres under the jazz umbrella. The combination of their musical versatility and varied musical influences makes for compelling virtuosic performances. Through an engaging stage presence and high level of interaction, La Lucha brings the audience into their world.



La Lucha has built an impressive resume performing with jazz legends including Randy Brecker, Dick Hyman, Charles McPherson, Wycliffe Gordon, Marty Morell; as well as, the renowned guests that appear on this album: Melissa Aldana, Ken Peplowski, Chuck Redd, Diego Figueiredo, and Houston Person.



Watch live on Friday, July 10th at 8pm (EST) on Facebook or YouTube. Create a watch party and share with friends & followers. Everybody Wants To Rule The World is available worldwide on all digital music platforms.



Listen: smarturl.it/laluchaband

Buy: tinyurl.com/ybxcf3up

Watch: www.youtube.com/LaLuchaMusic



For more information on La Lucha, please visit: LaLuchaMusic.com

