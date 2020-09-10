La Femme Releases New Single and Video 'Paradigme'

Listen to the new single below!

Today, French psych-pop band La Femme make their return with "Paradigme," a new video and single previewing the release of their upcoming third album (details TBA). Refocused around their original trio of Sacha Got, Marlon Magnée, and Sam Lefèvre, this is La Femme's first release since their 2016 acclaimed album Mystére. "Paradigme" has all the elements behind the band's signature sound: overpowering melodies, nonchalant vocals, old school brass arrangement, and an irresistible chorus. The single is released via the band's label Disque Pointu, distributed worldwide by IDOL.

Formed in 2010, the then unknown band hoodwinked the French music industry by lining up a DIY US tour with only $3,000 and an EP. After playing 20 gigs around the US, La Femme returned home with immense interest from the Parisian music scene. "The industry was like, 'What the f? They have an EP out and they are touring in the US and we don't know them?" Magnée told The Guardian. "So the buzz began to start. When we came back to France, it was red carpet. fing DIY." The band's 2013 debut album Psycho Tropical Berlin won a Victoires de la Musique award (France's equivalent to the GRAMMYs), and their 2016 sophomore album Mystére was praised by Sound Opinions, Line of Best Fit, The Guardian, All Music, BrooklynVegan, and more.

La Femme have played over a hundred shows across the Americas (US, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Chile). They've also played Australia, Japan, Russia, and all over Europe (including opening for the Red Hot Chili Peppers in European arenas). La Femme have been booked on the biggest festivals (Glastonbury, Desert Daze, ACL Festival Texas, Psych Fest), and have toured with Mac Demarco, Brian Jonestown Massacre, Primal Scream, and Air, among others. With their international touring experience, La Femme have proved to be one of the hottest and biggest French indie acts in the world right now.

The "Paradigm" music video includes secret codes and hidden references, all originating in La Femme's unrivaled creative imagination. Think futuristic Boswell Sisters transplanted into a scene from Brian DePalma's Phantom of the Paradise. La Femme leaves the view on a cliff-hanger at the end of the"Paradigme" video. Who are those people underneath that neon sign? And indeed, what should we expect from La Femme's next appearance? Much, much more intrigue to come...

Listen to the new single here:

Photo Credit: JF Julian

