LUNA AURA Takes Back What's Hers In 'MONEY BAG'

"TIME'S UP SUCKA SUCKA" LUNA AURA wails in "MONEY BAG", her hard-hitting latest single. A alt-rock, tour de force about greed in the music industry, "MONEY BAG" is about getting what you're owed - and taking no prisoners along the way. Listen to the single now exclusively on The Noise / Ones To Watch. Pre-save it ahead of its official release tomorrow here.

Shares LUNA AURA: "'MONEY BAG' is a song about taking back what's rightfully yours. The world is riddled with snakes who will try to take advantage of those they perceive to be weak or powerless. I've never been either of those things, and it's never ended well for anyone who's tried it with me."

LUNA AURA is set to release her third EP THE FICTION in the fall of 2023, featuring her audacious new single "MONEY BAG". To hear more, tune in to Spotify's Rock This, New Noise, Walk Like a Badass, All New Rock, Totally Alt, Rock Rising, Fierce Femmes, Pulp, and more...

About LUNA AURA:

Genre-bending alternative powerhouse LUNA AURA is hell bent on paving her own path. The independent singer-songwriter, producer, and triple threat delivers songs that are brimming with messages of rebellion, feminism, and individuality.

LUNA, who began penning songs and performing at age 14, has already shared stages with The Killers, K.Flay, Muse, Weezer, Garbage, P!nk, Odesza, and more of music's biggest names. She has spent time on the festival market, playing KAABOO, Lost Lake, So What, EMERGE, and has announced her appearances at AFTERSHOCK & LOUDER THAN LIFE 2023. Her work and artistry has been featured in PAPER, GQ, Teen Vogue, NYLON, MTV, VH1, Ones To Watch, and more.

The LA-via-Phoenix native draws on childhood influences like Garbage, Blur, NIN and Gwen Stefani. Her latest work is raw, provocative, and bold. Perfectly matched with her vigorous, in-your-face, live performances.

Upcoming Festivals:

9/22 - Louisville, KY @ Louder Than Life Festival

10/8 - Sacramento, CA @ Aftershock Festival