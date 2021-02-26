LUCY SPRAGGAN Releases New Album 'Choices'

No stranger to the spotlight, LUCY SPRAGGAN is one of the UK's most exciting and talented young, female singer songwriters today. Despite shooting to fame after only a short time on the primetime TV show The X Factor, she found herself hitting the headlines and becoming a household name as a strong, female champion for the LGBTQ community. However, Lucy has successfully retained respect from fans and critics alike as so much more than another reality celebrity. An accomplished musician, Lucy's songs ooze with her personality and jaunty lyrics full of humor.

After the release of single "Animal" in January, Lucy continues 2021 with her album Choices out today, inspired by a rich tapestry of life experiences that have served in giving her the headspace to mature and grow, both musically and personally. The tracks that have premiered from Choices are now in excess of two million streams, have had an incredible seven New Music Fridays on Spotify since last September, and the video for "Sober" has had over half a million YouTube views.

Always frank and direct, 2020 was a hell of a year for Lucy; a break-up, an impending divorce, getting sober, discovering she was lactose intolerant, tackling cyber trolls head on, going through lockdown alone and getting a body and a six-pack to die for after losing 50 pounds through weightlifting, running and a healthy protein rich diet. An advocate for positive mental health, Lucy has worked closely alongside charities such as CALM and Alzheimer's UK and joined the BBC's anti bullying campaign for Children In Need.

Speaking about Choices, Lucy said "I actually decided the album was called Choices and then I wrote the song 'Choices'. I was gonna call the album Zero or something about starting completely fresh, but it needed to be about the fact that I'd made a lot of choices and this is what I've chosen and where I go from here. Choices is kind of a nod to the old record and a kind of resolve for the whole album."

Lucy will be performing a globally live streamed special show, today at 1 PM Eastern / 6 PM UK time, playing tracks old and new to celebrate the new album. Ticket link can be found here . Choices by Lucy Spraggan is out now via Cooking Vinyl.

Listen to "Animal" here:

Photo Credit: Adam Titchener