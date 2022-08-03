LUCI Announces Debut EP 'Juvenilia' & Shares New Single 'Trippin Trippin Trippin'

Rising artist LUCI (pronounced Loo Chē) announces the September 23 release of her debut EP. Entitled Juvenilia, it will be released via UK label Don't Sleep. Today she shares a new single from the EP, "Trippin Trippin Trippin."

On the song, produced by Elias Abid, LUCI grapples with her struggles, apologising for being stir crazy and at times explosive. "Trippin Trippin Trippin" debuted via an "Origins" feature on Consequence and she told them "I had to sit there and truly reflect on how I exist in this world in and around everything set forth to harm or sway me. And my main thing is I won't let anything stop me. 'Put it all in my hands, I must ball.' We all have a fear of rejection. But we all also have desires. One thing I'm not gonna do is reject myself. I'm always gonna chase after desire."

Calling the track expressive and electric Consequence say, "(on 'Trippin Trippin Trippin' the) enigmatic New York musician grapples with the beast of self-doubt and finding the strength to persevere even in its shadows. It might feel a bit hackneyed at this point to call an artist 'genre-bending,' but if anyone deserves the label, it just might be LUCI. Her influences span the noir trip-hop of Portishead, the shameless bleeding heart of Drake, the frenetic nu-metal energy of System of a Down, and the stop-you-in-your-tracks vocals of Macy Gray - all of whom you can feel on 'Trippin Trippin Trippin.'"

LUCI announced herself to the world earlier this summer with the release of her first single "Ash & Dust" alongside its exceptional video directed by Object and Animal (FKA Twigs).

Although an offering from an artist in their infancy, which is exactly the definition of "Juvenilia," the forthcoming EP provides a non-exhaustive snapshot of LUCI's incomparable vocal dexterity and incredibly self aware and reflective mindset, exploring everything from empowerment, self reflection, pride and completely unfiltered self expression - nothing is off limits.

Written over the course of 2 years, it was brought to life through collaborations with a number of artists and producers including Glass Animals' Edmund Irwin-Singer, who mixed the entire EP. Of the relationship LUCI says, "we've gotten incredibly close and he's been a major part in helping bring this project to a close. He's got a passion and mind that I truly adore."

