LP Releases New Track 'Long Goodbye' From 'Love Lines' Album

“Long Goodbye” marks the fourth song unveiled from Love Lines, LP’s seventh album out Sept. 29.

Sep. 07, 2023

LP, known for their powerhouse vocals and soaring choruses, revealed “Long Goodbye,” an appropriately epic breakup song for those who just can’t let go.

"Long Goodbye is a love letter to my last two long relationships where I felt like in some ways we didn’t want to but had to end things for the long term health and well being of both of us,” LP says. “It probably sounds a bit more noble than it really is!  The situation deserved an epic and bombastic moment for what it’s worth, and I think we got one." 

“Long Goodbye” marks the fourth song unveiled from Love Lines, LP’s seventh album out Sept. 29. Watch the music video here:

About LP:

Multi-platinum singer-songwriter and soaring vocalist LP (they/them) became a global phenomenon in 2017 with the song “Lost On You,” which reached #1 in 18 countries. 

Since then, they have amassed more than 3 billion streams across platforms and performed to sold out crowds in more than 150 cities around the world.  And though her captivating and explosive performances enthrall audiences of all cultures, languages, and backgrounds, songwriting remains the core of LP’s artistic expression. 

“Songwriting is a way for me to go to the center of my own world,” LP explains, “and find the originality I needed to get for myself.”  In fact, LP’s start in music came as a songwriter for pop giants, including Rihanna, Christina Aguilera, and Celine Dion.  LP will release Love Lines, their seventh album, on September 29.

CATCH LP ON TOUR

October 21 – Anaheim, CA – House of Blues

October 22 – Sacramento, CA – Hard Rock Live Sacramento

October 23 – Oakland, CA – Fox Theater

October 25 – Portland, OR – Arlene Schnitzer Concert Hall

October 26 – Seattle, WA – The Paramount Theatre

October 28 – Stateline, NV – Harrah's Lake Tahoe

October 29 – Salt Lake City, UT – The Union

October 30 – Denver, CO – The Mission Ballroom

November 1 – Saint Paul, MN – Palace Theatre

November 3 – Chicago, IL – The Salt Shed

November 4 – Toronto, ON – Queen Elizabeth Theatre

November 5 – Montréal, QC – Place Bell

November 7 – Washington, DC – The Anthem

November 8 – Boston, MA – House of Blues

November 9 – New York, NY – Terminal 5

November 10 - Philadelphia, PA – Franklin Music Hall

November 12 – Atlanta, GA – Tabernacle

November 13 – Nashville, TN – Marathon Music Works

November 15 – St. Louis, MO – The Pageant

November 17 – Austin, TX – Stubb's Waller Creek Amphitheater

November 18 – Houston, TX – Bayou Music Center

November 19 – Dallas, TX – South Side Ballroom

November 21 – Albuquerque, NM – Revel

November 22 – Phoenix, AZ – The Van Buren

November 24 – Los Angeles, CA – YouTube Theater

November 25 – San Diego, CA – SOMA



