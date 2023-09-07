LP Releases New Track 'Long Goodbye' From 'Love Lines' Album

LP, known for their powerhouse vocals and soaring choruses, revealed “Long Goodbye,” an appropriately epic breakup song for those who just can’t let go.

"Long Goodbye is a love letter to my last two long relationships where I felt like in some ways we didn’t want to but had to end things for the long term health and well being of both of us,” LP says. “It probably sounds a bit more noble than it really is! The situation deserved an epic and bombastic moment for what it’s worth, and I think we got one."

“Long Goodbye” marks the fourth song unveiled from Love Lines, LP’s seventh album out Sept. 29. Watch the music video here:

About LP:

Multi-platinum singer-songwriter and soaring vocalist LP (they/them) became a global phenomenon in 2017 with the song “Lost On You,” which reached #1 in 18 countries.

Since then, they have amassed more than 3 billion streams across platforms and performed to sold out crowds in more than 150 cities around the world. And though her captivating and explosive performances enthrall audiences of all cultures, languages, and backgrounds, songwriting remains the core of LP’s artistic expression.

“Songwriting is a way for me to go to the center of my own world,” LP explains, “and find the originality I needed to get for myself.” In fact, LP’s start in music came as a songwriter for pop giants, including Rihanna, Christina Aguilera, and Celine Dion. LP will release Love Lines, their seventh album, on September 29.