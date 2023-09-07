LP Releases New Track 'Long Goodbye' From 'Love Lines' Album

“Long Goodbye” marks the fourth song unveiled from Love Lines, LP’s seventh album out Sept. 29.
LP, known for their powerhouse vocals and soaring choruses, revealed “Long Goodbye,” an appropriately epic breakup song for those who just can’t let go.
"Long Goodbye is a love letter to my last two long relationships where I felt like in some ways we didn’t want to but had to end things for the long term health and well being of both of us,” LP says. “It probably sounds a bit more noble than it really is! The situation deserved an epic and bombastic moment for what it’s worth, and I think we got one."
Multi-platinum singer-songwriter and soaring vocalist LP (they/them) became a global phenomenon in 2017 with the song “Lost On You,” which reached #1 in 18 countries.
Since then, they have amassed more than 3 billion streams across platforms and performed to sold out crowds in more than 150 cities around the world. And though her captivating and explosive performances enthrall audiences of all cultures, languages, and backgrounds, songwriting remains the core of LP’s artistic expression.
“Songwriting is a way for me to go to the center of my own world,” LP explains, “and find the originality I needed to get for myself.” In fact, LP’s start in music came as a songwriter for pop giants, including Rihanna, Christina Aguilera, and Celine Dion. LP will release Love Lines, their seventh album, on September 29.
October 21 – Anaheim, CA – House of Blues
October 22 – Sacramento, CA – Hard Rock Live Sacramento
October 23 – Oakland, CA – Fox Theater
October 25 – Portland, OR – Arlene Schnitzer Concert Hall
October 26 – Seattle, WA – The Paramount Theatre
October 28 – Stateline, NV – Harrah's Lake Tahoe
October 29 – Salt Lake City, UT – The Union
October 30 – Denver, CO – The Mission Ballroom
November 1 – Saint Paul, MN – Palace Theatre
November 3 – Chicago, IL – The Salt Shed
November 4 – Toronto, ON – Queen Elizabeth Theatre
November 5 – Montréal, QC – Place Bell
November 7 – Washington, DC – The Anthem
November 8 – Boston, MA – House of Blues
November 9 – New York, NY – Terminal 5
November 10 - Philadelphia, PA – Franklin Music Hall
November 12 – Atlanta, GA – Tabernacle
November 13 – Nashville, TN – Marathon Music Works
November 15 – St. Louis, MO – The Pageant
November 17 – Austin, TX – Stubb's Waller Creek Amphitheater
November 18 – Houston, TX – Bayou Music Center
November 19 – Dallas, TX – South Side Ballroom
November 21 – Albuquerque, NM – Revel
November 22 – Phoenix, AZ – The Van Buren
November 24 – Los Angeles, CA – YouTube Theater
November 25 – San Diego, CA – SOMA
