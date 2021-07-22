LOUYAH Releases New Single 'I Used To Care'

"I Used To Care" - the song from Staten Island born singer-songwriter and producer, Louis Attillio Vigorito, better known as Louyah, is currently #1 on Spotify's Viral Top 50. In addition, the song has been added to some of the platform's biggest playlists such as Pop Sauce and Summer Breakouts. Today, it debuted at #34 on Billboard's Hot Rock/Alternative chart.

In a video that has recently gone viral, Louyah's friends secretly plotted to have the song played on one of their local stations while they were driving around town one day. His sincere and genuine heartwarming reaction to his friend's efforts helped the video amass almost 6 million views and put "I Used To Care" on the radars of listeners, helping it to jump hundreds of thousands of streams and adding 300,000 new followers to Louyah's Instagram account.

While the video has brought mainstream attention, Louyah has been an up and coming artist for some time. Raised in south New Jersey, 25-year-old Louyah entered the music scene as a vocalist and guitarist of metal bands Premonition and Idle Minds. After six years as a band member, he pursued a solo career.

In 2020 he released his debut EP titled 'Smile For Me', followed by his EP titled, 'VIRGO', within the same year through independent record label, Loud Era Records. Rather than specifying on one genre, Louyah's music incorporates an eclectic mix of sounds fusing pop, rock, rap, and R&B elements.

This Friday, July 23, Louyah will headline a SOLD-OUT show at House Of Independent's in Asbury Park, NJ.

More new music from Louyah is coming very soon.

