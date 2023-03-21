Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
LØLØ Shares New Single '5,6,7,8 (feat. girlfriends)'

Mar. 21, 2023  

On the cusp of becoming a true pop-punk leviathan, rising star LØLØ levels up even further today (March 21st) with the release of her latest single "5,6,7,8 (feat. girlfriends)". Produced by John Feldmann, The Futuristics, and Brock, the anthemic, gritty duet finds girlfriends lead singer Travis Mills (MTV, Apple Music) joining LØLØ on vocals as they mourn a doomed relationship on the powerhouse track.

True to form, LØLØ delivers all the technical aspects of a pop-punk hit on "5,6,7,8". The track sizzles with irresistibly crunchy guitar hooks, powerfully raw vocals, and invigorating drums. Beyond technique, "5,6,7,8" perfectly captures the essence of the genre. Both rebellious and cathartic, the single is a satisfying 'f you' to all the relationships that have fallen apart despite the best efforts of their participants.

Underneath the track's frenetic danceability, LØLØ and Travis tap into a real vein of sadness as they sing "And we just keep on dancing round the truth / that in the end it won't be me and you", adding a resonant depth to the edgy track.

LØLØ says this of the new single:

"'5,6,7,8' is about dancing around the truth and avoiding the inevitable with someone you love, but don't want to let go (even though you probably should). You know it probably isn't going to work out between you two, and that fkn sucks- so you try to avoid it... but that only makes things worse. Although I am a terrible dancer, I love dancing, so I thought it could be a really cool metaphor for this feeling."

2022 was a massive year for LØLØ. She released her EP debbie downer featuring the addictive hit "u turn me on (but u give me depression)" and the successful collaboration "debbie downer" with Maggie Lindemann.

On the Sad Summer Festival tour, LØLØ performed alongside Mayday Parade, Neck Deep, and Waterparks before taking the stage at Lollapalooza. She also collaborated with Simple Plan on the 20th anniversary re-release of their smash hit "I'm Just A Kid". This spring she will play Slam Dunk Festival in the UK on May 27th and 28th.

Born and raised in Toronto and now calling LA home, LØLØ has become an undeniable presence in the pop-punk genre. The singer-songwriter has created a striking presence both online and on stage with her effortlessly cool attitude and sharp lyricism.

In 2020, LØLØ created a buzz on TikTok where she reimagined music's biggest hits. Putting her adept lyrical skills to use, she rewrote verses from the opposite perspective of the song's subject, while still maintaining the original integrity of each song's tempo and rhyme scheme. Most notably, her take on Taylor Swift's "Betty" from "Betty's perspective" caught the attention of Swifties and went viral on the platform.

In late 2021, LØLØ released her electric EP "overkill," which came directly on the heels of her 36-stop US tour with pop-punk titans New Found Glory and Less Than Jake. LØLØ has been compared to Paramore and Avril Lavigne by Billboard, as well as receiving critical acclaim from Paper Magazine, MTV, Kerrang!, American Songwriter, Ones to Watch, Alternative Press, and many more.

People Magazine called her an "Emerging Artist making their mark in music" and to date she's amassed over 35 million streams on Spotify with her numbers continuing to climb exponentially. LØLØ is on the brink of superstardom, so stay tuned as there's much more to come.

Listen to the new single here:



