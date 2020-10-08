LISTEN: Kendall Street Company Release New Single 'Waiting on a Train'

An Americana and Western tinged track.

Today, Kendall Street Company has released their Americana and Western tinged track "Waiting on a Train."

The song is the third single release from the band's upcoming full-length studio album -The Stories We Write For Ourselves- due out on October 23rd. The new song was premiered on Glide Magazine earlier this week and is now available on all digital platforms. Listen to it below.

Kendall Street Company's lead singer/songwriter Louis Smith tells Glide Magazine, "The writing sessions for 'Waiting on a Train' started with a voice memo set to this hypnotic riff that I had been toying with for a while. That riff felt to me like a pendulum swinging back and forth and reminiscent of someone waiting on a train, wondering what will happen next, but taking no action to make anything happen. I was reading Stephen King's novel 'The Dark Tower III: The Waste Lands' around the same time, and for a lot of that book the Gunslinger is looking for a train, so that sci-fi/western vibe made its way into the tune for sure."

The Stories We Write For Ourselves is the group's most mature work to date. The album dances between genres, landing somewhere between indie, folk, americana, jam-rock, and psychedelia. Recorded in Virginia Beach and co-produced by Scott Gordon (Ringo Starr, Alanis Morissette, Aerosmith, Baja Men, Hanson, Cher and more), The Stories We Write For Ourselves delves into a variety of complex emotions from life and death, comedy and tragedy, and love and loss, to self-reflection and new beginnings. While some songs evoke the coziness of a coffee shop, others are a bit more introspective and atmospheric. The resulting collection features passionate storytelling through diverse instrumentation and arrangement, ultimately delivering a hopeful, yet poignant message.

Listen to the new single here:

View More Music Stories Related Articles