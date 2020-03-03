LEVITATION Announces 9th Annual SXSW Day & Night Parties
LEVITATION takes over Hotel Vegas and The Volcom Garden for two days of events this year! For 2020, they've joined forces with Tower Records and Volcom to unite some of the most eclectic artists and bands from across the world for their annual SXSW programming.
On Thursday, March 19, Tower Records and LEVITATION take over the Hotel Vegas compound for LEVITATION's 9th annual SXSW day and night party! Tower Records, the legendary music mecca founded in 1960, was THE place to find great new music recommendations. Fittingly, the lineup is a genre-crossing mix of some of the best bands from around the world at SXSW 2020. Also joining us is Brooklyn based psych / garage label Greenway Records, presenting their official showcase at night.
DATE: Thursday, March 19, 2020
DAY PARTY: 1PM - 7PM
ADMISSION: FREE & Open to the public / 21+
LOCATION: Hotel Vegas (1502 E 6th St, Austin, TX 78702)
LINEUP: THE BLACK LIPS * THE COATHANGERS * KOKOROKO * AUTOMATIC * ALGIERS * VANISHING TWIN * FENNE LILY * ELEPHANT STONE* PORRIDGE RADIO * DECA JOINS * KILLS BIRDS * THE SHIVAS * THE MAUSKOVIC DANCE BAND * LIGHTNING BUG * MODEL/ACTRIZ * T.V.O.D.
OFFICIAL SXSW SHOWCASE: 7PM - 2AM
ADMISSION: Badge & Wristband Priority | Open to the public with $10 Cover | 21+
LOCATION: Hotel Vegas (1502 E 6th St, Austin, TX 78702)
LINEUP: THE DREAM SYNDICATE * FRANKIE AND THE WITCH FINGERS * HOLY WAVE * RINGO DEATHSTARR * CORRIDOR * A GIANT DOG * LORELLE MEETS THE OBSOLETE * THE PARANOYDS * HOOVER III * CONTROL TOP * THE UNDERGROUND YOUTH * LOS BITCHOS * TENGGER * GREENWAY RECORDS PRESENTS:LEVITATION ROOM * TRIPTIDES * THE MUCKERS * MAX PAIN & THE GROOVIES * SMOCK * GHOST CAR * SHADOW SHOW * SILVER SYNTHETIC
On Wednesday, March 18, LEVITATION presents a stacked lineup at The Volcom Garden, celebrating 10 years of The Reverberation Appreciation Society record label and a new collab apparel line with Volcom. The collection brings together art from artists Robin Gnista, Bob Mustachio, Isis Fisher, Jaime Zuverza and LEVITATION programmer and co-founder Rob Fitzpatrick for a limited edition apparel line launching at the event and available worldwide on
Volcom.com. The event features live music and interactive installations from participating artists.
DATE: Wednesday, March 18, 2020
DOORS: 12PM
ADMISSION: FREE & Open to the public / 21+
LOCATION: 1209 E 6th St, Austin, TX
SCHEDULE:
12:00PM - DOORS
01:00PM - IGUANA DEATH CULT
02:00PM - HOOVER iii
03:00PM - ELEPHANT STONE
04:00PM - RINGO DEATHSTARR
05:00PM - HOLY WAVE
06:00PM - FRANKIE & THE WITCH FINGERS
Stay tuned for the full schedule, set times & final additions!
LEVITATION 2020 takes place October 22-25, 2020 - go here for early bird tickets, info and updates.