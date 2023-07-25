LEISURE Collab With Night Tapes on Dreamy New Single

On Friday, Auckland's soul-electronic collective LEISURE unveiled their exquisite new single "All The Good Times Never Die" in collaboration with London trio, Night Tapes.

"All The Good Times Never Die" is the second single from the LEISURE’s fourth LP Leisurevision set for release on September 29th. A chilled-out late-night jam soaked in the languid tones of Nettwerk label mates Night Tapes, the band’s latest masterstroke combines sugary sweet vocal melodies with delicately plucked acoustic guitar and a clean, mellow groove.

Speaking about the track, LEISURE explains, “The meaning of the song is about holding close to all of the positive moments in life with a hopeful and optimistic outlook. All the good times you have with you can be a strength to hold on to and keep you smiling in this life with all its ups and downs”.

Created across continents, "All The Good Times Never Die" “began in LA at a beautiful home studio with Josh pitching up Djeisans vocal on the main hook. They had a bunch of cool instruments at the studio including this old acoustic with muted strings that was put in and pitched up along with some bass. The song then made its way back to New Zealand to add drums and additional vocals. Then it went to Norway to add the Night Tapes vocal.”

The track follows lead album single "Always," a blissed-out pop gem released in June, which has already reached almost a million Spotify streams to date. The release of Leisurevision will also be accompanied by a fall headline tour spanning across North America and Canada which starts at the El Rey in Los Angeles on October 28th and includes stops at Chop Shop in Chicago, Elsewhere in Brooklyn, and more before wrapping on November 18th at the 930 club in DC. Full list of dates below.

In a world preoccupied with instant gratification and overnight success, LEISURE is taking the scenic route. The five members - and mates - came together in 2015 on a spontaneous trip up New Zealand’s ragged west coast. At that stage, they’d independently spent years churning through the music machine’s tight jaws.

Today, three studio albums later, they’ve had 250+ million streams, a collaboration with Goldlink, and sold out dates throughout NZ, Australia, the UK and Europe. Individually, the five are award-winning songwriters, producers and creatives. Together, they resolved to carve out a new musical paradigm: cut the crap, enjoy the ride and above all, keep it LEISURE.

With Leisurevision set for release on September 29th, "All The Good Times Never Die" incorporates the dreamy tones of Night Tapes to continue LEISURE’s album campaign in style: with effortless groove and blissed-out melodic vibes.

North American Tour Dates:

Saturday October 28th - El Ray Theatre, Los Angeles

Tuesday October 31st - Independent, San Francisco

Thursday November 2nd - Wonder, Portland OR

Friday November 3rd - The Showbox, Seattle WA

Saturday November 4th - Hollywood Theater, Vancouver BC

Tuesday November 7th - Gothic, Denver CO

Thursday November 9th - Chop Shop, Chicago, IL

Saturday November 11th - Lee's Palace, Toronto ON

Tuesday November 14th - Sinclair, Boston MA

Friday November 17th - Elsewhere, Brooklyn NY

Saturday November 18th - 930 Club, Washington DC