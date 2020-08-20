LA Garage Rock Band Jet Trash Release Their New Single 'So High' August 21

“So High” is the first 2020 release from Jet Trash.

Jet Trash, the four-piece rock band from Los Angeles, California, will release their new single "So High" on Friday, August 21 via Position Music. The song merges surf rock and sixties rock, along with Jet Trash's trademark grunge-y DIY sensibilities. "So High" is the first 2020 release from Jet Trash, and serves as a precursor to their upcoming full-length album Hold Fast, due out later this year.

"The vibe behind 'So High' is a pretty simple one." Marshall Fassino (pictured above: green jacket) says. "I think more than anything else it stands as a testament to how well we vibe together as a band and group of guys. When we get on a roll, it's kind of crazy how fast things fall into place. The music for this song happened in about five minutes, and when it came time to pick a chorus refrain, the words "so high" jumped out and landed perfectly. While most will assume it points to illicit substances, I think the deeper meaning is the 'high' our band felt as the tune came together. There's no better feeling than knowing you're working on a song that is going to be great in the end. It was pretty obvious when 'So High' was finished that it was our favorite from the forthcoming record."

Jet Trash consists of Keith Shughrou (Lead Guitar), Paul Kemp (Guitar, Vocals), Marshall Fassino (Bass, Vocals), and Eric Peters (Drums). The four aim to re-create raw and wild sounds inspired by the west coast. Named as one LA's best-up-and-coming bands by Deli Magazine, their lo-fi sound has landed them bookings with Metz, Speedy Ortiz, and others as well as being placed in shows on MTV, USA, and Showtime. The band has been acclaimed by Consequence of Sound, PopMatters, BuzzBandsLA, Death & Taxes, CMJ, Exclaim!, KCRW, and more.

View More Music Stories Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You