L Devine Shares New Single 'Priorities'

UK alt-pop singer-songwriter L Devine shares her brand-new single "Priorities" today via Warner Records - listen HERE. Watch the music video HERE. This is the second single from her forthcoming EP, Near Life Experience: Part 1 out this Friday, July 30th via Warner Records - pre-order HERE.

"Priorities" showcases L Devine's flair for writing songs that express universal experiences with the unguarded honesty of a diary entry. It's a song about a breaking point in a relationship. She counters those themes of heartbreak with uplifting pop powered electronica.

About "Priorities," L Devine says, "I had the title 'Priorities' in mind for a while. I just wanted to get my frustrations in a relationship out, as I was so maddened that this person wasn't putting me first, like I was with them. Over time, the song's meaning has changed for me. Now it makes me think of the journey I've been on with myself since I wrote it. I've realized all the things I list in the song that this person is prioritizing over me, are things I should be doing for myself. I was so fixated on putting my whole self-worth onto this person when really, I just needed to stop and look after myself."

Near Life Experience: Part 1 is the forthcoming project from L Devine. The 7-track EP will include "Priorities" and current single "Girls Like Sex" along with three new songs - "Off The Grid," "Be In Her Bedroom," "Wish That You Saw Me" - and previously released tracks "Don't Say It" and "Naked Alone." Full tracklisting below.

Determined to overcome the odds at the start of lockdown, L Devine became one of the first artists to pioneer virtual shows when her URL Tour reached over a million people via Instagram, Twitter, Facebook, TikTok and YouTube. Additionally, she moved home to Newcastle and spent lockdown finishing what would become 'Near Life Experience: Part 1' and 'Part 2,' while releasing collaborations with Route 94 ("Sad Songs") and Tinie Tempah & Torren Foot, ("More Life"). She also released Season 2 of her podcast, "L Devine's Growing Pains," with guests including MNEK, Florence Given and Sam Fender.

Later this year, L Devine will release Near Life Experience: Part 2 and return to the road for a UK headline tour.

Listen here: