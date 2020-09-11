Kylie Shares Syn Cole Remix for Single 'Say Something'

Syn Cole has amassed over 350 Million streams worldwide.

Kylie releases the Syn Cole remix for her latest single "Say Something" today.

Syn Cole has amassed over 350 Million streams WW, with singles reaching the Top 10 US Billboard Club chart & Top 20 Dance Chart. From some of Europe's hottest nightspots to Ultra Miami, EDC & XS Las Vegas, Cole's widespread success has taken the fast-ascending talent to new and exciting territories. Previous remixes include Ed Sheeran, Miley Cyrus and Katy Perry.

The brand new video for Kylie's current single 'Say Something' sees Kylie riding a golden horse through an intergalactic space scene. The kaleidoscopic, other-worldly visual was directed by Sophie Muller who has previously worked with Beyonce, Bjork, Radiohead, Coldplay, Gwen Stefani and, of course, Kylie herself.

'Say Something' is the first single to be released from Kylie's highly anticipated album, 'DISCO', out on November 6th. Produced by Jon Green and long-term collaborator Biff Stannard, the new track has received wide spread acclaim.

Listen to the remix here:

View More Music Stories Related Articles