Kyle Kimbrell Releases New Single PAPERBACKS

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Birmingham, Alabama singer-songwriter Kyle Kimbrell's new single 'Paperbacks' is out now. Glide Magazine is premiering the track as Kimbrell prepares his new studio album, LONESOME IN THE SKY, for release. 'Paperbacks' is the second single from the album, which is due out October 16th via Cornelius Chapel Records.

Kyle Kimbrell is a Birmingham, Alabama-based singer-songwriter and guitarist whose music draws from Americana, country, rock, and blues traditions. Known for his thoughtful songwriting and grounded Southern perspective, he has built a body of work that balances grit, melody, and emotional honesty. He doubles down on all of these qualities with his new studio album, Lonesome In The Sky, due out October 16 via Cornelius Chapel Records.

His debut EP, Nobody's Fool, introduced his sound to listeners and helped establish his reputation in the Southeast. He has since continued to develop his style through later releases including From Rust To Real and Easy Truths, each reflecting a mature, reflective approach to songwriting and performance.

Kimbrell's music is marked by a strong sense of place, drawing on everyday life and lived experience to create songs that feel personal yet widely relatable.

If Southern literature was a musical genre, Kyle Kimbrell would be a hybrid of Cormac McCarthy, Faulkner, and Mark Twain. He is a writer who knows how to twist the knife and tell you you're beautiful in one song. A hypnotist of a song writer, Kyle has you in the palm of his hands before you know what hit you.

Kyle Kimbrell's new studio album Lonesome in the Sky will be available on vinyl, CD and digital/streaming platforms on October 16th via Cornelius Chapel Records. His recent singles 'Paperbacks' and 'Helmet Head' are both out now on DSPs.

Photo Credit: Cornelius Chapel



Photo Credit: Cornelius Chapel

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