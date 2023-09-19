Kyle Gordon Releases New Single 'Planet of the Bass'

Gordon's album will be out November 10 via BMG.

By: Sep. 19, 2023

New York-based comedian, actor, writer, and improviser Kyle Gordon follows his ‘Song of the Summer’ “Planet of the Bass,” feat. DJ Crazy Times with the release of “Ugliest Girl on the Beach” feat. Antonio Frankfurt today. The Bossa Nova track is the second single from his upcoming debut album Kyle Gordon Is Great, out November 10 via BMG.

“Ugliest Girl On The Beach” is an early 1960s Bossa Nova parody, lovingly satirizing luminaries of the genre such as Antonio Carlos Jobim and Frank Sinatra. The song introduces Gordon’s next character, Antonio Frankfurt, an artist from Germany who emigrated with his family to Brazil in 1945.

In the early 1960s, he made a name for himself playing in nightclubs and bars around his hometown of Praia de Pipa, quickly earning a reputation as one of the horniest musicians in Brazil. Recorded in 1963 at the famed Miami jazz club, The Sapphire Lounge, the single is, in fact, an English language version of his original Brazilian hit, “A Mulher Nojenta”.

Kyle Gordon Is Great is a collection of musical genre parodies, each featuring different characters that Gordon creates such as his debut hit single, “Planet of the Bass” feat. DJ Crazy Times and Ms. Biljana Electronica which went viral for its 1990s Eurodance parody surpassing 5.5M+ streams and 250M+ views across socials. The single also landed on Billboard’s Hot Dance/Electronic Chart and reached #1 on Apple’s Comedy Singles. Gordon wrote the song to lovingly parody artists including Real McCoy, Culture Beat, and Aqua.

The album is anchored by interstitial fake radio broadcasts, forming an overarching concept similar to flipping through various genres while driving in your car. Gordon said, “This album is the culmination of years of work - writing and testing these songs in front of hundreds of audiences. So in many ways, this first album is kind of like a collection of my greatest hits. I titled the album Kyle Gordon is Great and, to me, great comedy is a) unique b) accessible, and c) mostly importantly, really really funny. My goal on this album was to make great comedy music!"

UK Dates

10/26 – London, England @ Leicester Square Theatre
10/28 – Manchester, England @ Home Theatre
10/29 – Glasgow, Scotland @ Glee Club

US Dates:

08/21 – New York, NY @ Slate NY
11/02 – Boston, MA @ City Winery (7pm)
11/02 – Boston, MA @ City Winery (9:30pm)
11/07 – St. Louis, MO @ Helium Comedy Club
11/08 – Indianapolis, IN @ Helium Comedy Club
11/09 – Columbus, OH @ Woodlands Tavern
11/11 – Philadelphia, PA @ PhilMOCA
11/30 – Rutherford, NJ @ Bananas Comedy Club
12/02 – Brooklyn, NY @ Bell House

Photo Credit: Dirty Sugar LLC



