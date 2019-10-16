Kyle Emerson Releases Live Video of 'Better' From The Oriental Theater Sessions

Today, Kyle Emerson releases the live video for "Better," the first video in a series from the artist, filmed at the Oriental Theater in Denver, Colorado. Emerson will be revealing additional videos from The Oriental Theater Sessions leading up to the release of his sophomore album Only Coming Down out November 1st, 2019 via Brooklyn indie-label Swoon City Music. In support of the release of Only Coming Down, Emerson and his band head out on a run of dates this fall with Houndmouth, kicking off on November 7th at the Aggie Theatre in Fort Collins, CO before heading to Denver, Boulder and Manitou Springs, CO. Tickets and information can be found at www.kyleemerson.com, with more dates to be announced soon. Pre-order Only Coming Down here, and pre-save on Spotify here.

Listen to Better below!

The third single from Only Coming Down, "Better" shows Emerson continuing to push the boundaries of his artist output - both musically and lyrically. Coming together quickly after inspiration hit in the studio, Emerson explains, "Better' initially came to be by way of a Roland TR-707 drum machine. I programmed a fast, driving beat and then the chord progression came to me right away. In the studio, we were able to layer a lot of tones to make a big sound - a process that was new for me. Personally, I was in a particularly weird space when writing this song but still felt oddly hopeful. There's a constant battle lyrically between hope and despair, almost like the sun trying to cut through the clouds. From the lyrics to the production on 'Better,' I pushed outside of my comfort zone." This pulsing, radiant optimism and empathy and the battle between heavy and light is a theme throughout Emerson's sophomore effort. Only Coming Down puts the singer/songwriter's skills on display, in which he deftly expands his garage-pop sensibilities with lush full-band arrangements and plenty of toothsome melodic hooks. At turns dreamy and driving, Emerson's new release bridges classic and contemporary sounds to create a warm, inviting, and introspective atmosphere.

Emerson's first two singles from the new album - "May You Find Peace," and "I Can Change" - have been met with critical acclaim. EARMILK praised "May You Find Peace" as, "synthwave goodness that makes this a track to add to your library immediately." The song has tracked over 100K streams on Spotify since its release and is continuing to gain traction with critics and fans alike. "I Can Change," also welcomed warm reviews with its release, with Get Some Magazine saying, "With its breezy guitar chords, chill drums, and catchy vocals, this track will instantly find its way to the top of your indie-rock "vibes" playlist." This summer saw Emerson featured as a "Local 303 Artist" of the month at Indie 102.3 FM - Denver's new NPR Music station - and had him stop by eTown to record a session with DeVotcKa.

Only Coming Down was co-produced with Emerson's drummer Mark Anderson, who also took over engineering duties alongside James Barone (Beach House, Nathaniel Rateliff, Tennis).





