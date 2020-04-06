Kvelertak Sets 'Live From Your Living Room' Livestream

Acclaimed Norwegian band KVELERTAK have announced plans for a special live streamshow on April 10, dubbed "Live From Your Living Room."



The 60-minute set will be broadcast from the venue Artilleriverkstedet in Norway via this location 2pm CDT/3pm EDT/8pm BST/9pm CET.



In addition, there will be an option for fans to chat live to each other and the band, with a special event t-shirt available to order, plus merch bundles from the 2020 tour, which was halted early due to the developing COVID-19 pandemic. There is no restriction on the number of fans that can participate and virtual tickets can be purchased at the time via credit card, Paypal, or the Norwegian mobile payment system VIPPS.



The band says, "KVELERTAK ONE DAY WORLD TOUR! We had over three weeks left of our European tour when everything started closing down and we had to get back home. Like so many of you right now, we don't know when we can get back to work and out on the road again. But only boring people get bored. So while we're waiting for the apocalypse to either wipe us all out or just pass us by this time, we are inviting ourselves into your homes on Friday, April 10 at 9pm CET (8pm BST) for our Kvelertak One Day World Tour.



"It'll be a different type of show (obviously) than you've seen us do before and we'll do some kind of Q&A as well. There will be a special event t-shirt for sale and we'll put our new tour merch store up online. Hope to see all our fans worldwide for this one. Take care, stay safe, stay home!"



Friday, April 10

2pm CDT | 3pm EDT | 8pm BST | 9pm CET

Admission is here.



Kvelertak's long awaited, fourth studio album Splid is out now via Rise Records. It is the band's first release since 2016's Nattesferd and is also the recorded debut of their new singer, Ivar Nikolaisen, who joined the group in 2018.





Related Articles View More Music Stories