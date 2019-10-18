Kristen Castro Releases Music Video For 'Surrender'

Singer, songwriter, multi-instrumentalist KRISTEN CASTRO began her professional music career at GRAMMY Camp back in 2010, and since then she has experienced a lot of growth. After several years as a member of Maybe April, the country/Americana trio she co-founded, Kristen is now relishing her newest chapter as a solo artist.

Last month she released "Surrender," a deeply personal track which Kristen wrote in the aftermath of losing someone she wasn't ready to let go of at the time. Today, October 18, GRAMMY.com has the exclusive premiere of the music video; watch below. The video was produced and edited by Kristen herself and the track features bassist Matt Bissonette (Elton John) and drummer Sergio Gonzalez (Jennifer Lopez, Keb' Mo').

"I wanted the video to be about someone carrying memories to a waterfall trying to make sense of a heartbreak, but at the end they surrender to letting go and letting the water take it where it will," Kristen shared with GRAMMY.com. "The pink hue throughout the video gives a visual feel of love and the abstract performance shots are meant for the listener to focus on the story and song."

Kristen, currently living in Nashville, is grateful for her long-standing relationship with the GRAMMY organization. Aside from attending several GRAMMY Camps, she has taken part in GRAMMY At The Schools events and been asked to participate in commercial ad campaigns.

"I wouldn't be the person or musician I am today without them," Kristen shares. "Ever since being selected to attend my first GRAMMY Camp in 2010, I've gone through so many changes and learned so much. All the different opportunities the GRAMMY organization has given me, the many friends I have made and the three camps I attended has truly been life changing.

"They have given me the confidence to never stop believing in myself or what my music has to say. From playing guitar with Keith Urban, to a backstage songwriting experience with Brandi Carlile, to being around young emerging artists who were so talented at camp and who are now playing in bands with huge artists across the country - it's that kind of stuff that has grounded me as an artist, kept me being a dreamer and made me grateful to the people that have helped shaped me along the way."

"Surrender" follows the release of Kristen's song and video "Bloom," which critics have described as "dazzling," "captivating," "beautiful," and "dreamy," as well as "one of the best dream-pop songs so far this year, a song of full-spectrum allure and loveliness." There will be more new music released in early 2020.

Listen to "Surrender" here:

Photo by Anna Haas/Red Hare Foto





