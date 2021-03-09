Kris Delmhorst Releases New Single 'Borrowed Place'

Songwriter Kris Delmhorst will release Light Breaks Through on March 26 and today shares a new single, "Borrowed Place." The song was born in response to the accidental death of a local teen in Delmhorst's small New England community. Although rooted in grief, it conjures a sense of pure innocence and deep peace, landing like a prayer of gratitude. Each life is fleeting, Delmhorst reminds us, but any moment we're given can be made infinite by the powers of attention, presence, and love. Americana Highways says, "In a bittersweet beautiful lament, Kris Delmhorst breaks your heart again on this one."



"The first demo of this song was recorded outdoors, and during the last chorus, a sparrow landed nearby and started singing answers to each line," says Kris. "It felt like a gesture of support from the natural world, the world I was turning to for help."



In the studio version, Rose Polenzani, Rose Cousins, and Annie Lynch sing echoing parts inspired by the sparrow's contributions. Proceeds from this song will go to the Ursula Marie Snow fund at the Art Garden, a community art studio in Shelburne Falls, MA.

Light Breaks Through is a postscript EP of songs from last summer's album Long Day in the Milky Way and will be available exclusively through Bandcamp.



Long Day in the Milky Way, released at the peak of 2020's chaos and uncertainty, was a meditation on holding onto hope amidst dark times. Half a year later, Light Breaks Through dares to wear its optimism more overtly and begins to inhabit the brightening that the album had held on faith.



Coming as an answer to dark times, the songs on Light Breaks Through provide a soundtrack to reflect, regroup, and turn towards a brighter future.

Listen here: