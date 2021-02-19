Kovic Releases Poignant New Single 'Wake Up Tomorrow'

Kovic has released his brand new single 'Wake Up Tomorrow'. The huge electronic-laced pop ballad carries an important message reflecting the damaging ramifications of the pandemic and has been written in dedication to key workers.

The heavy weight on mental health over the past year has been experienced first hand by the singer, who has been supporting his junior doctor partner during these times.

Regarding the single Kovic says, "The song was inspired by my partner, a newly qualified junior doctor who would just come home broken each day, somehow managing to carry on fighting despite everything happening on the wards and around the world. I have so much respect for those people, and the weight they carry I don't know how they find the strength to wake up each day, but they do."

Fiercely independent, Kovic has been releasing music under his own label, which launched in 2017 with his debut single 'Wires'. The track proved a tearaway success and became a major hit with Radio 1 leading them to invite Kovic to play their BBC Introducing showcase at London's Royal Albert Hall that year.

Kovic released his debut album Running Underwater in 2018 which saw him further develop a fervent fanbase, particularly in the UK and Europe, displayed in his sold out headline shows, multi-million streams and his dedicated group of Patreons.

The album spawned the breakout single 'Drown', which was selected to feature on the FIFA 18 soundtrack and has since gone on to clock up over nine million streams on Spotify alone, while the official video has achieved over 2.8 million views.

Kovic has achieved well over 18 million streams across his songs on Spotify. His last release captured his largest headline show to date in a live album recorded at London's Islington Assembly Hall in 2019.

In 2021, Kovic is gearing up to release a brand new album and his fanbase have proved a constant source of inspiration and direction for this. Kovic invites his Patreons to offer A&R input and give decisions on votes on demos, artwork creation, merch and feedback on audio mixes, which he proves to be a huge success.

Regarding his artistic collaboration with his fans Kovic says, "What people are doing in my A&R space has been unexpectedly incredible. It's amazing what happens when you listen to music lovers, and not record labels - there's a magic in that. I feel it's kept us all sane through this time, this album is truly ours as collective contributors, they've invested into it in more ways than one, it's been a deep process in the best of ways."

'Wake Up Tomorrow' is an exciting first taste of what's to come from the singer and his new album this year.

