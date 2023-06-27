Korean-American Alt-Pop Artist Babebee Shares 'COME WITH ME'

To honor this milestone in their career, Babebee shares their alluring new single and music video “COME WITH ME”.

By: Jun. 27, 2023

Atlanta based producer and singer-songwriter Babebee (they/them) announces their signing to Epitaph Records. Babebee - pronounced “baby” - is the musical moniker of the elusive, 21-year-old Korean American artist and idiosyncratic soloist who could only exist in the modern era: prolific, collaborative, convention-breaking, endlessly ambitious, and impossible to define.

They are inspired by similarly eclectic and genre-bending artists like Imogen Heap, Björk, The xx, Frank Ocean, SOPHIE, FKA twigs, Blood Orange, underscores, and more.

To honor this milestone in their career, Babebee shares their alluring new single and music video “COME WITH ME”.  As gentle atmospheric vocals float above a bassline groove, lush synths and radiant guitar tones fill in for a refreshing blend of bedroom pop and alternative rock. The accompanying music video is warm and inviting, featuring ethereal cinematography and stunning landscapes.

“This song encapsulates the journey of finding myself,” Babebee muses. “It’s like a coming-of-age story, reflecting on my childhood. Through this song, I’m expressing the importance of unconditional love—something that I once experienced like trauma in my childhood which is now redefined as healing and growing. In the music video, Irene portrays my inner child but also my childhood best friend. I believe there’s multiple soulmates we meet in our life through kismet to teach us lessons.”

In their short career Babebee has already released an EP, a plethora of singles and two albums, with their latest record Mind Over Matter (2022) lauded by Complex/Pigeons and Planes as “a cohesive, expressive full-length project of experimental but accessible songs.”

Call them hyperpop, and you’d miss out on their experimental dance signatures, their penchant for bedroom pop melodicism. Call them a singer and you miss out on their expert production work.

Call them unconventional, and you’re closer to the truth: it’s the reason you might’ve caught them on Twitch, or on their Discord community, The Honeypot, or featured on a series of all-star Spotify playlists, including New Music Friday, the official hyperpop playlist, and Lorem, with its nearly one million likes. It’s also the reason Pigeons and Planes/Complex was quick to name them one of the best new artists of 2022 alongside Ice Spice.

Photo by May Daniels




