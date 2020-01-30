Kojey Radical Announces Support For First North American Tour 'Feels Like Cashmere'

Last month East London artist KOJEY RADICAL announced his first North American tour FEELS LIKE CASHMERE. He'll now be joined by NYC based recording artist KAMAUU. The tour is set to kick off in Chicago on February 19th at Schubas and go on to visit Toronto and New York before wrapping in Los Angeles on February 25th at the Moroccan Lounge. Tickets are on sale now via www.kojeyradical.online.

The FEELS LIKE CASHMERE tour arrives shortly after Kojey's first NYC live appearance with COLORS Studios where he performed in front of a sold-out crowd. The young artist has accumulated over 15M streams to date and recently introduced his latest project CASHMERE TEARS which included the title track "Cashmere Tears," "Can't Go Back" and "20/20." The latter track was tapped by OkayAfrica as one of "The 20 Best Ghanaian Songs of 2019."

"The love and appreciation for the whole CASHMERE TEARS project has been emotional to say the least. I didn't expect people to gravitate to it this much, I wanted to capture the energy felt when people hear this song. How much they want to dance and smile. I want a future generation to look back and see even through hard times we found reason to love. Feel out loud," says Kojey.

KOJEY RADICAL

FEELS LIKE CASHMERE NORTH AMERICAN TOUR

February 19th - Chicago, IL - Schubas

February 21st - Toronto, ON - Drake Underground

February 24th - New York, NY - Baby's All Right

February 25th - Los Angeles, CA - Moroccan Lounge





