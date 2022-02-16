Kitchen Dwellers Announce 'Wise River' Tour

Today, Bozeman, Montana's Kitchen Dwellers have announced the 'Wise River' Tour 2022 in support of the band's third full-length album Wise River, produced by Cory Wong (Vulfpeck). The new record is due out everywhere on April 29. Tickets can be found here.

The tour will take the band across the country, from the pacific northwest to the southeast, and will include plenty of festival appearances along the way including their first appearance at the iconic Telluride Bluegrass Festival as well as appearances at venues and festivals across the country including WinterWonderGrass, Sweetwater 420 Fest, Tuck Fest, Bear Shadow, Domefest, Summer Camp Music Festival, Peach Fest, Electric Forest, Northwest String Summit, FloydFest, RiverWonderGrass, and many more to be announced.

Kitchen Dwellers twist bluegrass, folk, and rock through a kaleidoscope of homegrown stories, rich mythology, American west wanderlust, and psychedelic hues. The Montana quartet-Shawn Swain [Mandolin], Torrin Daniels [banjo], Joe Funk [upright bass], and Max Davies [acoustic guitar]-have captivated audiences at hallowed venues such as Red Rocks Amphitheatre and performed alongside everyone from Railroad Earth and Twiddle to The Infamous Stringdusters in addition to playing festivals such as Northwest String Summit, WinterWonderGrass, and more.

They've released two critically acclaimed albums-Ghost In The Bottle [2017] and Muir Maid [2019]-and a live record, Live from the Wilma [2021]. In the middle of the Global Pandemic, they broke up 2020 with an EP of Pink Floyd covers entitled Reheated, Vol. 2. It was heralded by a two-night livestream concert, Live From The Cabin, beamed out to audiences from the Bridger Mountains.

Additionally, they appeared at the Live From Out There virtual festival and even took over a drive-in movie theater for an in-person gig in between regular writing sessions together throughout the year. After amassing 5 million-plus streams, selling out shows, and receiving acclaim from Huffington Post, Relix, American Songwriter, and more, the group brings audiences back to Big Sky Country on their third full-length album, Wise River, working with Cory Wong of Vulfpeck as producer.

Tour Dates

Apr 1-3 @ WinterWonderGrass Tahoe | Olympic Valley, CA

Apr 7 @ The Mint | Los Angeles, CA

Apr 8 @ WINSTONS | San Diego, CA

Apr 28 @ Charleston Pour House | Charleston, SC

Apr 29 @ Tuck Fest | Charlotte, NC

Apr 30 @ Sweetwater 420 Fest | Atlanta, GA

May 1 @ Bear Shadow | Highlands, NC

May 4 @ Richmond Music Hall | Richmond, VA

May 5 @ Virginia Arts Festival | Norfolk, VA

May 7 @ Pearl Street Warehouse | Washington, DC

May 10 @ Gateway City Arts | Holyoke, MA

May 11 @ Stageone | Fairfield, CT

May 12 @ Wonder Bar | Asbury Park, NJ

May 13 @ Mercury Lounge | New York, NY

May 14 @ XL Live | Harrisburg, PA

May 17 @ Thunderbird Cafe and Music Hall | Pittsburgh, PA

May 18 @ Buffalo Iron Works | Buffalo, NY

May 19 @ Domefest | Thornville, OH

May 20 @ The Clay Center | Charleston, WV

May 21 @ Hi-Fi | Indianapolis, IN

May 26 @ Otus Supply - Parliament Room | Ferndale, MI

May 27 @ Rivers Edge Amphitheater | Hamilton, OH

May 28 @ The Livery | Benton Harbor, MI

May 29 @ Summer Camp Music Festival | Chillicothe, IL

June 2-4 @ Pine Creek Lodge | Livingston, MT

June 15-19 @ Telluride Bluegrass Festival | Telluride, CO

June 23-26 @ Electric Forest Festival | Rothbury, MI

June 30-July 1 @ Peach Fest | Scranton, PA

July 15-16 @ The Boogiedown Music Festival | Yuba, WI

July 21-24 @ Northwest String Summit | North Plains, OR

July 27-31 @ FloydFest | Floyd, VA

Aug 1-4 @ RiverWonderGrass | Jensen, UT