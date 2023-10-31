Kirk Hammett Of Metallica And Epiphone Unveil 'The 1979 Flying V'

150 years, Epiphone has been a leading innovator in instrument design. By leveraging its iconic past and leaning into the future, Epiphone has set the stage for the next era of sound for present and future generations.

Heavy metal guitars don't get more iconic than Kirk Hammett's 1979 Gibson Flying V. Epiphone is proud to unveil its first official global release and partnership with Kirk Hammett, legendary guitarist of the multi-platinum-selling and GRAMMY Award-winning band Metallica.

In partnership with Gibson Custom Shop, Epiphone is bringing the genre-defining sound of Metallica's early albums to every stage with the Kirk Hammett 1979 Flying V – a painstaking recreation of Kirk's prized original, available in Ebony and Purple Metallic finishes worldwide on www.epiphone.com.

“I am extremely honored to be able to put out an Epiphone Flying V today,” says Kirk Hammett. “Epiphone represents great sounding guitars at accessible prices, which is fundamentally important for up-and-coming musicians. I'm beyond pleased that I can offer the ‘79 Flying V in this capacity. It means so much to me to be able to put good guitars in the hands of young players.”

“We're bringing the collaboration with the legendary Kirk Hammett to every stage for the first time through Epiphone, allowing every guitarist to wield the power and passion of Metallica's music.” - Jenny Marsh, Director of Global Cultural Influence at Gibson Brands

Explore the Epiphone Kirk Hammett 1979 Flying V, HERE.

Metallica fans worldwide are familiar with Kirk Hammett's 1979 Flying V. It was Kirk's first Gibson and established his passion for Gibson guitars. Its purchase was inspired by famous Flying V players Kirk admired and because he was looking for a fuller sound. And what a sound! Kirk still plays the original guitar to this day, and used it on all the early Metallica albums, including Kill ‘Em All, Ride the Lightning, Master of Puppets, …And Justice of All, and The Black Album, making it one of the most important heavy metal guitars of all time.

Now Epiphone is partnering with the Gibson Custom Shop to release the Epiphone Kirk Hammett 1979 Flying V, a meticulous recreation of Kirk's prized original. It features a mahogany body, a one-piece mahogany neck with volute, Grover Rotomatic machine heads with “spade” buttons, and a custom bridge.

The electronics are also top-notch, with a pair of Gibson USA Calibrated T-Type humbucker pickups wired to CTS potentiometers and an Orange Drop capacitor, and a Switchcraft 3-way pickup selector toggle switch and a 1/4” output jack. A Kirk Hammett logo adorns the rear of the headstock, and a black hardshell case with a red plush interior is also included.

Watch/share the following video for the Epiphone Kirk Hammett 1979 Flying V: HERE.

Epiphone Kirk Hammett 1979 Flying V in Purple Metallic.

Epiphone Kirk Hammett 1979 Flying V headstocks in Ebony and Purple Metallic.

Epiphone Kirk Hammett 1979 Flying V in its hardshell case with red plush interior.

One of the most iconic rock guitarists of our generation, Kirk Hammett has been the lead guitarist and a contributing songwriter for Metallica since 1983. Before joining Metallica, he formed and named the metal band Exodus. For a deep dive into his music influences, the early days in the San Francisco metal scene, and his 37 years as the lead guitarist of Metallica, watch Gibson TV's “Icons” series interview with Kirk Hammett.

This episode of “Icons” features archival and never-before-seen photos of Metallica, with Kirk talking about touring history and personal stories about recording the group's pivotal albums, including Kill'em All, Ride The Lightning, Master of Puppets, …And Justice For All, and The Black Album; watch and share Gibson TV's “Icons” featuring Kirk Hammett, HERE.