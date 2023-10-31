King Isis Shares New Single For 'MAKE IT UP'

The track was released alongside a new music video.

By: Oct. 31, 2023

POPULAR

Cher Debuts First Christmas Album With Darlene Love, Stevie Wonder, Michael Bublé & More Photo 1 Cher Debuts Christmas Album With Darlene Love, Stevie Wonder & More
Album Review: JUDY GARLAND: THE TWO-A-DAY IS BACK IN TOWN, Brings Our Judy Into Your Livin Photo 2 Judy Garland TWO-A-DAY Live Album A Treasure
Taylor Swift Drops '1989 (Taylor's Version)' With Five New Tracks Photo 3 Taylor Swift Drops '1989 (Taylor's Version)' With Five New Tracks
Britney Spears Regrets Turning Down CHICAGO Movie Musical Role: 'I Had Power Back Then' Photo 4 Britney Spears Regrets Turning Down CHICAGO Movie Musical Role

King Isis Shares New Single For 'MAKE IT UP'

Oakland-born artist King Isis (they/she), is breaking all of the rules. After years of stringent classic training and piano lessons from their great-great grandmother Omega King – one of the first Black opera singers in Chicago – King Isis is becoming one of the most exciting artists smoothly blending rock and R&B, following the release of their debut EP scales earlier this year on No Matter / Dirty Hit. 

Today, King Isis is giving us a taste of what's to come from their upcoming project next year with the intoxicating new single “MAKE IT UP.” The guitar-driven track traverses through the slow burn of a toxic relationship and the hardships of letting go of the attachment of comfortability. 

“I wrote the first version of this song at home in Oakland, going through lows in love and life,” King Isis says of the track. “I was experimenting with darker production and more droney melodies, which I felt encompassed the monotonous feeling of just getting through the motions that was my life at the time.'

Watch the vampire-themed video directed by Daddy here:

King Isis shifts shapes and fuses sounds ranging from rock and R&B to jazz and blues, sweeping through pain, growth, and transformation.

Music has been in King Isis' blood for generations. They were taught on the piano by their great-great-grandmother Omega King, one of the first Black opera singers in Chicago. King Isis' artist moniker pays reverence to Omega's legacy of pursuing her passion of art and creation in segregated, post-slavery America.

“Her name holds a lot of power in my house and in my family,” Isis reflects, “A big part of the reason my artist name incorporates hers is to remind me that there is power in my voice, that music has always been a deep-rooted part of me, and to keep going.”

Growing up, Isis existed on the periphery: coming from a low-income, single mother household, they struggled with feelings of inferiority and insecurity in predominantly white, wealthy private schools. Isis turned to creating little worlds of her own through music and writing.

Emboldened by the strength of the maternal figures in her lineage and life, King Isis has always had an affinity for rulebreakers, gravitating towards the kinds of people who go beyond themselves to set the template for change. Sonically, they credit everyone from SOPHIE to Erykah Badu and Tyler The Creator, whilst personally they look towards feminist progressives like Assata Shakur, Angela Davis, Gloria Anzaldua.

The communal healing power of music is a pillar of King Isis' ethos. They volunteer teaching music classes for low-income communities in Los Angeles, and worked with the FreeStudio Program of Rikers Island, creating a safe creative space for incarcerated youth. King Isis finds power and freedom in sound and is a firm believer in creativity as fuel to the revolution.

Photo credit: Gianni Gallant



RELATED STORIES - Music

1
Remo Drive Share New Single No, Theres No Hope For You Photo
Remo Drive Share New Single 'No, There's No Hope For You'

Remo Drive shares their new single 'No, There's No Hope For You' - their first release since 2019. Check out the latest music from Remo Drive. Formed in Bloomington, Minnesota, Remo Drive features brothers Erik (vocals/guitar) & Stephen Paulson (bass), who found their footing in the mid-2010s with a run of pristine emo-influenced rock ‘n' roll.

2
Barrett Martin Kicks Off Singing Earth Tour 2023 Photo
Barrett Martin Kicks Off 'Singing Earth Tour 2023'

Grammy-Winning Producer, Composer, Drummer, Writer & Grunge Icon BARRETT MARTIN kicks off the 'SINGING EARTH TOUR 2023' with new book release 'The Greatest Band That Ever Wasn't: The Story of The Screaming Trees' on November 3.

3
Hays Street Hart Releases Bridges Photo
Hays Street Hart Releases 'Bridges'

Hays Street Hart's new album 'Bridges' is now available via Smoke Sessions Records. Featuring Kevin Hays, Ben Street, and Billy Hart. Hays Street Hart, the trio of pianist Kevin Hays, bassist Ben Street, and legendary drummer Billy Hart, recorded their acclaimed 2021 debut, All Things Are, under less than optimal conditions.

4
Anna Storm Releases New Single Clown Tears Photo
Anna Storm Releases New Single 'Clown Tears'

New Dark Pop artist Anna Storm releases her seductive dark pop single and music video 'Clown Tears', a record about finding oneself after a toxic relationship. With success as an Emmy Award winning 2X time featured artist, Anna Storm's music radiates confidence and encourages others to be fearless.

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

Watch Pentatonix & Jennifer Hudson Perform 'How Great Thou Art' Video
Watch Pentatonix & Jennifer Hudson Perform 'How Great Thou Art'
Watch Olivia Rodrigo Perform a Secret Show With New 'GUTS' Tracks Video
Watch Olivia Rodrigo Perform a Secret Show With New 'GUTS' Tracks
Watch a Preview of Maria Callas' Restored Paris 1958 Performance Video
Watch a Preview of Maria Callas' Restored Paris 1958 Performance
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket Central SHOP BROADWAY
SIX
ALADDIN
Ticket Central STAGE MAG
KIMBERLY AKIMBO
HARRY POTTER AND THE CURSED CHILD