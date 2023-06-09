Kimberly Perry Drops Debut Solo EP 'Bloom'

GRAMMY Award-winning singer-songwriter Kimberly Perry unveils her highly anticipated debut EP as a solo country artist, BLOOM – available via RECORDS Nashville/Columbia Records. The 5-track project features “If I Die Young Pt. 2” and tells the story of Perry coming into her own over the past decade; as an artist, songwriter, and woman.

Finally putting down roots in Nashville, TN after years on the road inspired Perry to create the songs that would ultimately become the first part of the BLOOM project. “I was having such a profound creative experience here in Nashville while collaborating with these incredible songwriters, and at the same time, some of the most important and intrinsic relationships in my life were changing,” Perry reflects. “Having those events coincide with each other, combined with the emotions and wisdom that I was collecting from life itself, made me realize that it was the perfect time to release BLOOM. It’s a project I’ve dreamed of making since I was a little girl, and I just knew in my soul it was time.”

The EP opens with the nostalgia-laced “If I Die Young Pt. 2,” a matured interpolation of one of country music’s biggest hits, which received glowing critical acclaim from Billboard, Rolling Stone, CMT, The Tennessean, Taste of Country, American Songwriter, and more out the gate. The track was the #1 most added at Country Radio upon release and is currently in its fourth charted week on the Country Airplay list.

The opening story is quickly followed by the self-discovery anthem “Burn The House Down” which finds Kimberly wiping the slate clean and starting anew. Perry’s dynamic vocals are highlighted on tracks like the breezy “Smoke ‘Em Too” and wistful “Cry at Your Funeral,” with both tales serving as evidence of the country star’s maturity and her encouraging ability to accept herself – and life – fully.

The romantic “Ghosts” was inspired by a greeting card that Perry came across which stated, “til death do us part is for quitters” Taking it one step further, Perry penned a love letter to her husband, claiming her love for him will continue even past their time on earth. Over a calming melody, she testifies, “Dyin’s for quitters, I’ll love you when we’re both six feet deep buried… I’ll find you in heaven whenever we go, I guess what I’m sayin’ is I’ll love you when we’re ghosts.”

Produced by Jimmy Robbins, BLOOM paints the picture of an honest woman who has experienced all life's highs and lows and finally found her own voice. With a natural knack for story-telling, Perry penned the entire record herself, alongside other hit songwriters including Jimmy Robbins, Nicolle Galyon, Jesse Frasure, Sasha Sloan, Casey Brown, and Parker Welling. See below for the full tracklist.

Perry signed to RECORDS Nashville/Columbia Records as a solo country artist earlier this year. She also signed a global publishing deal with Warner Chappell Music and Songs & Daughters Publishing. Last month, Perry also made her solo artist debut at Nashville’s Grand Ole Opry.

This weekend, she is set to light up the CMA Fest stages with performances at the CMA Close Up Stage on Saturday, June 10, and The Chevy Vibes Stage on Sunday, June 11, plus a few surprise appearances along the way. Be sure to keep up with her socials for details!

With over a decade of experience under her belt, Kimberly Perry is back to doing what she does best: sharing her stories with the world through music. Spring is in full BLOOM – and so is Kimberly Perry’s latest chapter.

Photo credit: Claire Schaper