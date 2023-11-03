Kimberly Dawn Brings In The Holiday Spirit With New Album 'Wishin' For Christmas'

Kimberly Dawn spreads holiday cheer with her new album 'Wishin' For Christmas'.

Kimberly Dawn Brings In The Holiday Spirit With New Album 'Wishin' For Christmas'

Kimberly Dawn gets us in the holiday spirit with new album 'Wishin' For Christmas.'

Just in time for the holidays, Kimberly invites her fans to have a seat by the fireplace to embrace 'Wishin' For Christmas,' a stunning mix of original and classic Christmas songs. The title song starts off with a charming acoustic guitar riff that sets the tone for the rest of the album. Kimberly's voice is sweet and warm, drawing listeners in with her heartfelt lyrics about the magic of Christmas and wishing for the perfect holiday with loved ones.

When she sings, "I'm wishin' for Christmas / (Antici)pating future smiles." You can hear her visualizing what she is anticipating for what this holiday season will bring. "I'm findin' it hard to say good-bye / To the twinklin' of the lights." Her beautiful voice and touching lyrics are sure to get everyone in the festive mood and spread some holiday cheer. 

As we delve deeper into the album, listeners are greeted with Kimberly's festive track, "Ho Ho Holding You," which invites us into the world of Christmas in June. The lyrics "You got me believin' in the season even in the middle of June," captures the essence of the track. Moreover, the incorporation of a subtle jazz tone adds a unique touch to the song, making it feel like a jazz contract infused with the spirit of Christmas. 

This holiday season, Kimberly had the honor of collaborating with legendary producer Kent Wells to create a beautiful blend of classic and contemporary Christmas music. Kent Wells' impressive portfolio includes working with renowned artists like Dolly Parton, Kat Elfman, Ashton Brooke Gill, and many others. As with all of her work in the past, Kimberly Dawn's work is reflective of this sincere journey she has embarked on in her music career. 

Kimberly Dawn's album 'Wishin' for Christmas' is the perfect music gift to all of us wrapped beautifully in a bow complete with standards and original tongue and cheek new songs that have been cultivated to become future classics. 

As an ambassador with the National Alliance On Mental Illness (NAMI), Kimberly strives to openly share the story of her own personal mental health journey to inspire and uplift others.  Her song “The Bottle” highlights the real-life struggle and pain of those struggling with addiction and with mental health issues. 

Kimberly has performed many times at the historic LA House of Blues and opened to Wilson Phillips in 2015.  Kimberly recently performed at the legendary Bluebird Café in 2022, which has been one the biggest highlights in her career. As Kimberly said, “Playing The Bluebird has been on my bucket list for so many years.

To be able to perform in such an iconic venue that so many of the greatest songwriters of all time have played was truly an exhilarating feeling.” Kimberly has been writing and as well as recording new music with Kent Wells.  Nashville Country Music Magazine, Nashville Music Guide, The Tennessee Star, LA Fashion and New Music Weekly have featured Kimberly's authentic and unique approach to country music. She has also been featured on popular podcasts such as "Everything with Ali Levine."

In May 2022, she partnered with MAGIC Tradeshow to perform on the opening day of their first-ever Nashville MAGIC show.  Kimberly currently has an ongoing brand partnership with Nashville, TN-based vintage woman-owned company Planet Cowboy. This past summer, Kimberly released a duet,” Do I Love You,” with Grammy Award-winning songwriter and arts Paul Anka.

Kimberly is continuing to write and is getting ready to be releasing quite a bit of music in 2023. Her recent single, "Leave Her Better,"  dropped on June 15, 2023.  She is hard at work, working on her next country album. You can follow Kimberly on her different social media platforms, where she shares more than her music. Kimberly brings her fans into her world. As Kimberly says, she wants to connect with her fans and for them to feel a connection with her.



